Friends Who Care: a sharing response to personal tragedies

MARATHON EFFORT: Friends Who Care organisers Denise Barnier and Rosemary Munro are preparing for their final fundraising show. Adam Hourigan Photography

THE Daily Examiner would like to thank two local women, who ordinarily would have led unremarkable if happy and content lives had not personal tragedy touched them.

For the past seven years Denise Barnier and Rosemary Munro, calling themselves Friends Who Care, have held annual fundraisers which have collected around $90,000 to fund the purchase of equipment for the palliative care unit at Grafton Base Hospital.

On May 19, they hope to take this total past $100,000 in the final project, and given their track record they are likely to succeed.

This work is personal, it's a desire to help the ward where their loved ones spent their final days receiving the best care anyone could imagine.

The Examiner has a particularly close association with the Barnier family as Denise's husband Doug, the Voice of Jacaranda, was also a vital part of the paper's annual Sports Star of the Year awards.

Only months before he died in 2007 Doug made a heroic effort to attend his final Sports Star presentation.

While he could not perform his usual MC role, he was in fine humour and thoroughly enjoyed his time on the other side of the microphone.

It would have been Doug's 76th birthday on Monday.

From The Daily Examiner and a grateful community, thank you to two remarkable women.