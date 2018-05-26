Friends Who Care's work is done

FRIENDS WHO CARE: Denise Barnier and Rosemary Munro have held their last fundraising dinner for palliative care in Grafton Base Hospital.

"LOSING loved ones spurred us on, and they'd be proud of us for doing it too, but we didn't do it for recognition or anything. We just wanted to make things easier for people who had to go through the same thing that we did.”

When Denise Barnier's husband, the Voice of Jacaranda, lost his battle to brain cancer in 2007, the last thing Denise could have imagined was that her loss would help inspire immeasurable change to palliative care in the Clarence Valley.

As if it was meant to be, Denise met Rosemary Munro at the Grafton Relay For Life more than seven years ago.

Rosemary knew first-hand the difference it made having the support of the palliative care ward at Grafton Base Hospital, after she lost her mother Joyce to lung cancer.

The two became friends and their shared experience drove them to do whatever they could to improve end-of-life care in the Clarence Valley.

Using the fitting name Friends Who Care, the pair held annual themed fundraising dinners, working tireless to raise money for medical equipment for the hospital's palliative care ward, equipment the hospital might never have been able to afford.

Their hard work came to an end last weekend when Friends Who Care held its final fundraiser.

They were able to raise enough money to pay for a new bladder scanner, and push their final tally of funds raised beyond $100,000.

After doing as much as they could, Denise said the time was right to move on.

"It's up to the next generation to carry on the legacy,” she said.

"We've been very happy with what we've been able to do to help out the nursing staff and patients and everyone. That's what it was all about, to help where it was needed.

"We became friends through Relay For Life. I didn't know Rosemary before that, and we started talking and said we've got to do something for our area and our own hospital, and that's where we started and went from there.

"It grew and grew, and some of the people that were there on Saturday had been there every step of the way, been to every function we held. There were even nurses who said they look forward to it every year, and we did have a lot of people who had never been before, so the feedback was just amazing.”

This week was Palliative Care Week, and while Denise said not many people in the community knew what palliative care was, they would be glad it exists if they or a loved one ever needs it.

"It's just the support, there's just so much support that they give you. They're very supportive of anything and you don't realise how much support you need,” she said.

"(Palliative care) is very important. The effort the nurses put in and the things they have to deal with is very hard and they're just amazing people.

"The work is hard on them, but I've become life-long friends with the people who helped my husband. I still run into them down the street and they give you a cuddle and it makes you feel good - they're so caring.

"I've been through it with my husband and knew what the staff and nurses do and how much effort they put in, and how hard it was on them at times.”