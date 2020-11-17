From 9 to 90, everyone deserves Red Hot Hair

FRAN EGGINS says her customers are the best ones to ask about her salon's popularity still twelve years after she started Red Hot Hair.

The secret is out, with Daily Examiner Facebook readers nominating them as one of the Clarence Valley's favourite hair salons in a recent poll.

And from little kids to 90-year-olds, Ms Eggins said they aim to give them all the best possible experience.

"We're very caring, and very passionate about looking after the client and their hair," she said.

"When I'm training apprentices I'm so full on about looking after the client and giving the best possible experience.

"That goes to little things like making sure they're okay, getting them from chair to chair, and making sure they're not lost in here."

Fran Eggins and her staff at Red Hot Hair in Grafton.

Like many other hairdressers, COVID forced Red Hot Hair to close for a month, and when reopened were only able to operate at half capacity.

"We've got new screens put in between the chairs which means we can use all of them," she said.

"So we're ramping it up for Christmas … and there's a very strong demand."

The salon also offers eyebrow waxing, tinting and other services which is popular among clients.

"It makes us like a one-stop shop - they can get it all done while their hair is getting washed."

"I'm not sure why we're so popular," she said. "We offer a nice friendly atmosphere, great hair, hair they can do themselves when they get home," she said.

"And we give them the best advice we can, to make sure their hair is in great condition."

