From addict to Australian record holder

POWERFUL STORY: Adrian Lamond overcame hurdle after hurdle in his personal life, before finding his passion in weightlifting. He is now a multiple Australian record holder after a dominant performance at Milton on Sunday. Rob Williams

ADRIAN Lamond is brutally honest and open about his past.

From smoking weed at the age of 12 to progressing to heroin before his 18th birthday, drugs became the "solution" to an "undeniable pain in (his) head and heart".

His continued pursuit to mask that pain led to many close encounters, including being held at knife-point by a convicted murderer over an unpaid drug debt.

At one point homeless and estranged from most of his family members, Lamond was contacted by his mother prior to her moving to Portugal asking him simply: "I don't want you to die while I'm gone, please do something to save yourself".

In June of 2003, he walked into a rehabilitation facility and has not touched drugs or alcohol since.

"Rehab was hard. It was the first time I realised I didn't have a problem with drugs, I had a problem with myself and drugs were my solution," Lamond said.

"I started to learn how to like myself as a human. I started volunteering at rehab, and the gratification I was getting out of that was greater than any high I experienced before."

But Lamond was not past all of life's hurdles. He replaced drugs with food.

"When I first went into rehab I was 78kg. At my heaviest I was 135kg," he said.

After the birth of his third child, Lamond decided it was time for more self-intervention. He changed his diet and started running.

He lost 30kgs in six months, and discovered a new love for health and fitness.

"I realised then that I was mentally and physically strong, and wanted to know how far I could push myself," he said. "So I took up CrossFit and weightlifting."

Harnessing his addictive personality toward a far healthier and fulfilling goal, Lamond's weightlifting journey began in 2012.

On Sunday, at MolyFit CrossFit in Milton, he demolished his Queensland Masters Weightlifting Championships competition en-route to three Australian records.

The 39-year-old's 106kg snatch and 140kg clean and jerk eclipsed the previous marks in his category of 102kg and 128kg respectively.

It also punched his ticket to the Australian Championships in Darwin in March.

Training out of Ipswich Weightlifting Club with former training partner and now coach Jax Solofa, Lamond labelled weightlifting his "anti-depressant".

"You share experiences - positive experiences - which help you grow as a human, being part of peoples' journeys and them a part of your journey," Lamond said of the family atmosphere at IWC.

"To be able to share the trials and tribulations you go through in training and on that platform with others. . . if you've had a bad day at work, or there's emotional problems going on, you can just leave it all on the floor and you always walk away feeling better.

"It's my anti-depressant. I actually think I'd be miserable without it."

For the first time ever, Lamond had an uninterrupted lead-in to a competition. No quadriceps tear, no broken toe - he entered with a clean bill of health, and it showed in his 246kg total.

Feeling "the strongest" he has ever been, Lamond has big hopes for 2019.

His goal is a place on the Australian team for a trip to the World Championships in Canada in August. That means another strong showing in Darwin. With Solofa and the rest of his IWC teammates in his corner, Lamond has no better support crew.

"There's about five of us at the club that all have similar numbers, in similar weight categories and doing similar programs," he said.

"One person will clean 140kg, the next will go to 141kg just for bragging rights.

"But it's all left in the gym. We're a pretty tight-knit family. That's the culture Jax creates."

Lamond's family is, quite literally, with him on the floor.

His son Finn is already multiple Australian record holder, and has a bright future in the sport.

"After school he would come down and hang out. He would mimic everything we did," Lamond said.

"One day he picked up the bar and he was just a natural. It's always been up to him, we never pushed him to train. But he's a natural talent - rugby league, weightlifting, fishing, he just picks things up quickly.

"It's been nice to watch and be part of his journey."

Lamond was quick to point out who has the lion's share of the bragging rights at home.

"Oh, definitely him," he said of Finn.

"He has like nine Australian records and been doing it in less time."

It is with the value of hindsight and a new-found clarity of where he has come from and the path he is now on, that Lamond shares his story in the hope those who may follow a similarly destructive path find the means to help themselves.

"I especially want to reach the younger generation. Give these kids meaning, purpose, and confidence," he said.

"Be prepared to fight one day at a time. Make that decision every day (and) your battle is half-won. Believe in yourself.

"The battle is real, but sobriety is 'realer'".