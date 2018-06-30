From Beef Capital to big top for 16-year-old Rocky girl

BIG TOP: Brooke Lawrie iwho s a dancer for the Infamous show run by Ashton Circus stand on top of the performance venue.

EVERY child at one point or another has dreamed of running away with the circus.

For Brooke Lawrie a once far fetched dream of performing under the big top has turned into a full-time career.

The 16-year-old Rockhampton girl moved to Brisbane earlier this year to study for a diploma of musical theatre.

Her plans quickly changed when opportunities for professional work came on offer.

"I moved to Brisbane and started my diploma then I got a dance contract in Sydney," Brooke said.

She made the move further down south to take up the contract she was offered as a showgirl for the Royal Sydney Show.

It was here where she would be asked to join the Ashton Circus as a dancer and soloist in their Australian tour of The Infamous Show.

Brooke made the hard decision to stop studying musical theatre in order to take up professional work in the industry.

"This is not something I thought I would ever do," she said.

"It's seems so cliche to say I ran away with the circus but it's true.

"I am a dancer in the show along with five others girls and I am also a soloist."

Brooke said being away from home and touring around the country "just felt right".

"I have lived out of home before so it's no different to that and I never found it hard or challenging when I first moved out," she said.

The young local said the best part about being in the show was travelling Australia with a great group of people while doing what she loved everyday.

"There is no negative aspect to this contract, it's everything you think it would be like," Brooke said.

"I am satisfied with what I am doing for now.

"I am always going to auditions and networking with new people to keep my options open and gain more experience for the years to come in the industry.

"So far it has been a great experience and the goal now is to end up in Moulin Rouge within the next few years."