25°
News

From Big Macs to Mack trucks

Lesley Apps
| 18th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
NEW DIRECTION: Tanisha Searle and her dad Glen at the recent TAFE info session day.
NEW DIRECTION: Tanisha Searle and her dad Glen at the recent TAFE info session day.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOST kids love the opportunity to sit in a tractor or truck and pretend to drive them and Palmer's Island's Tanisha Searle was no different.

But then the growing up part kicks in and those childhood desires seem to make way for sensible things like getting an education and a suitable job.

Tanisha was already across the strong work ethic well before she graduated from high school - holding down two retails jobs with a combined 30 hours a week while doing her HSC was no mean feat.

Like a host of high school graduates she wasn't sure what she wanted to do.

"I got my Cert. 3 in retail at McDonalds as traineeship manager and thought that was the only direction I could go in."

Tanisha said she didn't really feel she had direction with a retail job but "I wasn't sure what I was going to do with my life."

That was until she went to Primex with her father Glen and realised she still had a hankering for big machinery.

"She had always wanted to drive heavy equipment from a young age," her father Glen said.

"She'd hop up in the seat, climb and explore the machinery when she was a kid."

But Tanisha had no idea how to get into this field of work because, let's face it, it's not exactly overrun with female operators.

And so Tanisha's childhood affection with heavy machinery was re-awakened at the popular Casino event.

"We thought we were just there to pat a cow and climb on a few machines, but Tanisha got to operate one and that was it," Glen said.

As fortuitous timing would have it a few days later the pair read about the TAFE open day in The Daily Examiner and thought it was meant to be.

Tanisha and her father were at the recent TAFE open day and signed up for the course immediately.

"I'm definitely ready to learn as much as possible about this, do the course and get straight out there and start working," she said.

Work for Tanisha means being part of the highway upgrade, one of the major projects that is providing careers in a variety of fields for interested students.

Following the success of the TAFE NSW pilot Civil Pre-Employment program held in March this year TAFE are taking new applications for the Civil Pathways Program (PEP) to commence at the Trenyar Infrastructure Skills Centre in July.

  • For further information on the program or to register to attend the information session, contact the TAFE NSW Civil Construction team on 1300 799 251, email nctafecivil@tafensw.edu.au or visit www.tafecivil.com.au.

>>> How TAFE graduates are out-performing university graduates

Clarence Valley opportunities

The TAFE NSW Civil Pre-Employment Program provides participants with a strong foundation for a career in civil construction and includes visits to local civil sites, industry guest speakers and the opportunity to meet with local industry employers recruiting for major infrastructure projects Australia-wide.

With record levels of investment in infrastructure on Clarence Valley public projects over the next five to seven years, TAFE NSW has responded to employer needs and is delivering a range of relevant civil construction courses, including pre-employment programs, to encourage people to capitalise on the industry boom.

TAFE NSW Civil Construction Project Officer, Stevie Cole, says that the increased construction activity offers an ideal opportunity for people in the Clarence Valley and surrounding areas to establish a career in the civil construction industry.

"If you're looking for a career switch or boost, and interested in working on local civil construction projects but you're not sure how to get started, then this program is for you," said Ms Cole.

"Previous experience in the civil construction industry is not a pre-requisite for the program but the industry is looking for people who have a strong work ethic, a positive approach to life and an openness to learning about the civil construction industry," said Ms Cole.

"TAFE NSW can provide you with the relevant industry training and exposure to industry representatives, you just need to want to give it a go," said Ms Cole.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  job opportunities north coast tafe open day tafe tafe nsw

5 things coming up at council

5 things coming up at council

Reports from the general manager about Maclean car parking, property sales and the super depot are up for discussion at today's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

Third try for marine precinct for Palmers Island

Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the workshop which is undertaking a massive scale of operations. Yamba Welding and Engineering is contracted for jobs for the Victorian Police, NSW Marine Rescue, and Armidale airport - to name just a few.

Marine industrial precinct will be not annoy the neighbours.

Missing for 40 years: remembering Narelle Cox

ABOVE: Narelle, centre, in Year 12. The popular Grafton High School student excelled in sport.

Cox family never had a funeral for Narelle. Her body never found.

Search narrows for new council general manager

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting in March prior to the previous general manager's resignation.

The Clarence Valley Council will interview applicants for GM's job.

Local Partners

Mareeba get their heads into the racing spirit

Maclean Aged Care home gets a taste of the races thanks to milliner Leonie Apps

Purple bus to bring brain injury awareness to Grafton

Belinda Adams and her big purple bus.

Nationwide tour to stop in Grafton

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Harry Potter star rescues slashed tourist

DANIEL Radcliffe has been hailed as a hero for helping a tourist slashed in face during a brazen moped robbery in London.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Acclaimed author teaches teenage boys art of reading

St Mary's College Year 12 student, Tristan Bazant, 17, (left) has ambitions of becoming an author chats with James Phelan who is conducting workshops at St Mary's College. July 2017

James Phelan knows how to get through to teenage boys

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!