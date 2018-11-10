From big-time to broke: Miner sacked amidst convictions

FORMERLY earning about $150,000 per year, a Peak Downs mine operator convicted of breaching a domestic violence order unsuccessfully claimed unfair dismissal after he was sacked by BHP.

Among a range of domestic violence order breaches, the 44-year-old caused damage to a home which was the property of the company, Mackay Magistrates Court was told.

Facing court from the dock in custody on Friday, the Dysart defendant's solicitor, Aaron Sellentin, explained his client was now experiencing significant financial difficulty and faced the prospect of losing almost everything, including two homes and a car.

The man's partner and one of his three children sat in the public gallery in support, despite the man's controlling and abusive behaviour.

It was deemed "appalling" and "disgraceful" by Magistrate Mark Nolan, who lambasted the man about his "controlling" and "disrespectful" offending.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one aggravated breach of a domestic violence order on June 30 and two counts of using a carriage service to menace or harass between February 12 and May 17.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said the Dysart man had four prior breaches on his record and had been on parole for similar offending when the latest offences occurred.

Mr Beamish said the defendant sent threatening text messages to a male friend of his partner, while Mr Nolan added that the man's children had been forced to intervene in a volatile argument in which he broke a door. The man labelled his partner a "dog" and uttered she "shouldn't be among the living", Mr Nolan said.

In defence, Mr Sellentin, of Barron & Allen Lawyers, said his client had attended counselling and would gladly do so again. He tendered a letter of remorse on behalf of the defendant.

Mr Nolan sentenced the man to nine months jail, ordering release on parole on November 23, declaring 68 days served before sentence. The defendant must be of good behaviour for 18 months, or he will forfeit $1200 recognisance.