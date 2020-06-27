From compiling the DEX to saying goodbye to print

I will feel a sense of sadness on Saturday when the last printed edition of The Daily Examiner rolls off the press.

Apart from my family, The Daily Examiner was my life through good times and bad.

As a 16-year-old Palmers Island lad I took an apprenticeship for six years in hand composition and general printing. The hours were long in those days and you went home when your work was done. My first employment was in Prince Street in a building where the Clarence Valley headquarters are now. It was two-storey, journalists upstairs with composing room and commercial printing downstairs. A flat-bed printing press was right at the back of the building. Teleprinters churned out stories from AAP-Reuter 24 hours a day and paper covered the floor. Bill Dougherty used to come in on a Thursday ask us for a copy of the Metropolitan race fields so as to study form for the weekend.

Schoolboy paperboys delivered The Daily Examiner to almost every household in Grafton and South Grafton. They would arrive about 3am and load up their hessian bags with bike tube shoulder straps and head out. Another employee ‘’Jack’’ Smidt would load his utility and drive to various venues around the city and reload the paperboys’ bags. What a great service.

Downriver was serviced by a general carrier who would come in about 6am and drop off to newsagents all the way to Yamba as well as throwing a paper to almost every farmhouse on the way. Not even floods would stop delivery, Ron Skinner’s boat would help with the downriver deliveries. An Army “duk’’ did the deliveries in one flood and I was aboard. Some of the carriers over the years were Carl Blanch, Ian McLaren and Nugget Ebeling.

Newsletter production equipment from yesteryear which was provided by the Clarence River Historical Society based at Schaeffer House for The Daily Examiner's 160th birthday celebrations 12 months ago.

The Examiner owners moved us into a brand-new building at 22 King Street about 1957 where we continued in broadsheet but a rotary press. Hot metal continued until about 1976 when it became redundant and a process called paste-up took over and the paper became tabloid. These completed paste-up pages when completed were taken to Lismore by a contractor Col Studdon who waited for the paper to be printed and then brought the printed paper to Grafton and Lower River. Col did this for 26 years I think.

About 1979 King Street premises were sold as the Examiner got involved in Television, Channel 11 and 8. We then moved into rented premises in Victoria Street formerly occupied by A E Nizette & Sons but enlarged. Paste-up continued there for a long time until eventually computers took over. Those of us still there would input stories on to floppy disks and send the stories into what were called baskets for the journalist to sub and form pages and then sent online to Lismore. We would scan photos into the system for Lismore.

Throughout my working life I was Christened JK as at one time there were about six Johns working there so for about 20 or more years everyone would ask for JK if they wanted me to help them. I retired in 2002 and was told by my boss that I was the longest serving employee at that time in the APN organisation, 52 years. So you can see, it was my life and I loved it.

JK (John Kenny)