Entertainment
From Creedence to rising Indie rocker this weekend
Tonight (Grafton Cup)
- Ford Brothers, from 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Peter Van Der Steen, 5.30pm-7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Powerhouse, 6.30pm-9.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- The Fortunate Sons Creedence Clearwater, 7.30pm-10.00pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Roo & Carly, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Shag Rock, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Matt Devitt, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The In-a-Day Tour feat. Latham's Grip, Peach Fur & Quite like Pete, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Spooky Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Drummer Not Required, 8pm-11pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Sex Wax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Goldilious, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Monthly Hit of Country, 1pm-4pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Samuel Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- July 19: Stand Up Comedy featuring Alf Arber, Rudy Surina, Dalton Whiskey and Vanessa Larry Mitchell, Yamba Bowling Club.
- July 19: Column 8 Conspiracy Theorist, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- July 20: Pablo Blitzer Gypsy Jazz, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- July 20: Due East, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 21: Katie J White, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: McKenzie band, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- July 27: Adam Harpaz, Yamba Bowling Club.
- July 28: Tomi Gray, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- July 29: Craig Atkins, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 29: Ross Noble, Lismore City Hall.
- August 2: Mike McClellan, Maclean Services Club.
- August 3: Mission Songs Project, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
- August 3: Glenn Shorrock, C.ex Coffs.
- August 11: The Wanderers - At The Hop, Yamba Golf Club.