ROLLING ON THE RIVER: CCR tribute band Fortunate Sons will be playing for the post-cup crowd at the Grafton District Services Club tonight. If you are early you can also catch one-man band Peter Van Der Steen.
Entertainment

From Creedence to rising Indie rocker this weekend

12th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

Tonight (Grafton Cup)

  • Ford Brothers, from 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Peter Van Der Steen, 5.30pm-7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Powerhouse, 6.30pm-9.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Fortunate Sons Creedence Clearwater, 7.30pm-10.00pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Roo & Carly, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Shag Rock, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Matt Devitt, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The In-a-Day Tour feat. Latham's Grip, Peach Fur & Quite like Pete, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Spooky Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Drummer Not Required, 8pm-11pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sex Wax, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Goldilious, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Monthly Hit of Country, 1pm-4pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Samuel Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • July 19: Stand Up Comedy featuring Alf Arber, Rudy Surina, Dalton Whiskey and Vanessa Larry Mitchell, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • July 19: Column 8 Conspiracy Theorist, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • July 20: Pablo Blitzer Gypsy Jazz, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • July 20: Due East, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 21: Katie J White, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: McKenzie band, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • July 27: Adam Harpaz, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • July 28: Tomi Gray, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • July 29: Craig Atkins, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 29: Ross Noble, Lismore City Hall.
  • August 2: Mike McClellan, Maclean Services Club.
  • August 3: Mission Songs Project, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
  • August 3: Glenn Shorrock, C.ex Coffs.
  • August 11: The Wanderers - At The Hop, Yamba Golf Club.
