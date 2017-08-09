22°
News

From destitute to delighted: Steven's happy ending

Clair Morton
| 9th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Steven Nicholls in his home at South Grafton.
Steven Nicholls in his home at South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANYONE who has owned a pet will know it can be harder to find rental accommodation, but Steven Nicholls knows this better than most.

Finding a permanent and affordable place to stay for him and his best mate, a red kelpie called Ozzy, proved so difficult it led to a 15-month stint sleeping between his car and a tent.

"I worked on an organic farm for nine years at Tyalgum, and that was a live-in position,” Mr Nicholls said.

"It was the best nine years of my life but I was very isolated. I looked at my dog and thought, let's go on an adventure, but from the moment we left there it was a struggle.”

In leaving the farm, Mr Nicholls' plan was to find a place to live and then look for work, but everywhere he applied for accommodation he was turned down, many times because they didn't allow pets.

Getting rid of Ozzy just wasn't an option.

"To me it would be like giving away a relative,” he said.

"He's been basically everything to me since my mum died, there was no one else. If it wasn't for my dog, I wouldn't be the same as I am now.”

But before the 53-year-old knew it, 15 months passed. They still didn't have a secure place to live and he and Ozzy were living in a tent at a Mullumbimby caravan park.

Then ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through the NSW north coast.

"I went into town and it was just torrential rain. I got a message from the SES saying you have three hours to evacuate, but by the time I got back to the caravan park I couldn't get home,” he said.

"It was all under water.”

All of his belongings were washed away, but the tragic event unexpectedly proved to be Mr Nicholls' rainbow after the storm; eight days of camping in his car at a Ballina rest stop prompted him to reach out to Family and Community Services.

NO LONGER HOMELESS: Steven Nicholls in his new house at South Grafton.
NO LONGER HOMELESS: Steven Nicholls in his new house at South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

They were able to offer him temporary accommodation in South Ballina Caravan Park while an application was processed for housing assistance.

FACS prioritised Mr Nicholls' application based on his long-term homelessness and in May he signed a lease on a house in South Grafton.

He was also assisted by local agencies to acquire furniture and household items.

Things are now looking much brighter.

The 53-year-old volunteers at a Grafton business and is hoping to work on the roads after getting his tickets.

"It's just exciting to have that dream come back in and live on it again,” he said.

"That's what was so frustrating (when I was destitute), you wanted to do things that were positive but you weren't able to. I couldn't live how I was and go to work. It would have been just a dream and it's hard to stay positive when you don't know.

"As bad as it was, if it wasn't for Cyclone Debbie I wouldn't be where I am today.”

Mr Nicholls is just one of more than 24,800 who have been provided with access to temporary accommodation by the NSW Government in 2016/17.

Last month, NSW Minister for Social Housing Pru Goward announced up to $10 million would be re-directed from low-cost motels and made available to non-government organisations to provide more temporary accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.

But there are thousands who are still sleeping rough, a fact that is being highlighted through Homelessness Week, which ends on August 13.

Grafton Daily Examiner
NSW waste disposal woes

NSW waste disposal woes

Four Corners report into recycling and waste industry struck fear and anger into the minds of many Australians, including residents of the Clarence Valley.

Riders ready for mountain bike action

AIRBORNE: Josh Weatherstone tests out the trails on the Woodford Island hill ahead of the Mountain Biking Australia National Gravity Enduro Series.

National event to debut in the Valley this weekend

Baryulgil school celebrates milestone

Baryulgil students and staff plan for their big day.

The little school with a big heart to celebrate 100th birthday

Horse on the loose after tragedy strikes rider

Help bring Ben home.

Can you help find its horse after family's tragic turn of events

Local Partners

Wooli kiosk eyesore a turnoff

Locals feel something to be done with derelict building

Global visitors at convention

Anthony Catt, President of the AVES International Parrot Convention.

Learning from each other at parrot convention

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Plenty of great activities happening in the Valley this week

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

THE Bachelor villain Jennifer Hawke says she gained 10 kilograms in the mansion and even after filming wrapped up months ago."

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Promising outlook for future of regional arts

AUSPICIOUS: Acclaimed ceramic artist Sandra Taylor and guest speaker and designer Harry Williamson with the work Sandra gifted to the gallery to mark the occasion of her first retrospective exhibition.

Sandra Taylor's exhibition headlines opening night

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000