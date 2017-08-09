From destitute to delighted: Steven's happy ending

ANYONE who has owned a pet will know it can be harder to find rental accommodation, but Steven Nicholls knows this better than most.

Finding a permanent and affordable place to stay for him and his best mate, a red kelpie called Ozzy, proved so difficult it led to a 15-month stint sleeping between his car and a tent.

"I worked on an organic farm for nine years at Tyalgum, and that was a live-in position,” Mr Nicholls said.

"It was the best nine years of my life but I was very isolated. I looked at my dog and thought, let's go on an adventure, but from the moment we left there it was a struggle.”

In leaving the farm, Mr Nicholls' plan was to find a place to live and then look for work, but everywhere he applied for accommodation he was turned down, many times because they didn't allow pets.

Getting rid of Ozzy just wasn't an option.

"To me it would be like giving away a relative,” he said.

"He's been basically everything to me since my mum died, there was no one else. If it wasn't for my dog, I wouldn't be the same as I am now.”

But before the 53-year-old knew it, 15 months passed. They still didn't have a secure place to live and he and Ozzy were living in a tent at a Mullumbimby caravan park.

Then ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through the NSW north coast.

"I went into town and it was just torrential rain. I got a message from the SES saying you have three hours to evacuate, but by the time I got back to the caravan park I couldn't get home,” he said.

"It was all under water.”

All of his belongings were washed away, but the tragic event unexpectedly proved to be Mr Nicholls' rainbow after the storm; eight days of camping in his car at a Ballina rest stop prompted him to reach out to Family and Community Services.

NO LONGER HOMELESS: Steven Nicholls in his new house at South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

They were able to offer him temporary accommodation in South Ballina Caravan Park while an application was processed for housing assistance.

FACS prioritised Mr Nicholls' application based on his long-term homelessness and in May he signed a lease on a house in South Grafton.

He was also assisted by local agencies to acquire furniture and household items.

Things are now looking much brighter.

The 53-year-old volunteers at a Grafton business and is hoping to work on the roads after getting his tickets.

"It's just exciting to have that dream come back in and live on it again,” he said.

"That's what was so frustrating (when I was destitute), you wanted to do things that were positive but you weren't able to. I couldn't live how I was and go to work. It would have been just a dream and it's hard to stay positive when you don't know.

"As bad as it was, if it wasn't for Cyclone Debbie I wouldn't be where I am today.”

Mr Nicholls is just one of more than 24,800 who have been provided with access to temporary accommodation by the NSW Government in 2016/17.

Last month, NSW Minister for Social Housing Pru Goward announced up to $10 million would be re-directed from low-cost motels and made available to non-government organisations to provide more temporary accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.

But there are thousands who are still sleeping rough, a fact that is being highlighted through Homelessness Week, which ends on August 13.