From early doubts to Tiger X-Factor

Shane Edwards is enjoying arguably his best season and is one of the most important players in the Richmond line-up, who are one step away from a Grand Final.

But he has come a long way since the he arrived at Punt Road in 2006 after being taken in the rookie draft.

The dynamic Tiger lacked self-belief in his formative years at the club according to former teammate Joel Bowden, who played three seasons with Edwards at the back-end of his career.

Now, he oozes confidence and is Bowden's 'favourite' Tiger player to watch.

"When I first met him he didn't have a lot of confidence and he wasn't sure if he was ever going to make it at the level," Bowden said on SEN.

"(Now) he's a premiership player and hopefully on Saturday night he's a two time premiership player.'"

The 30 year-old has spent more time in the coalface in 2019 and has thrived, averaging a career high 22 disposals and more than three clearances per game.

However for Edwards it isn't just about raw numbers, with his class in traffic and his burst from the stoppage adding an extra dimension to Richmond's midfield.

Shane Edwards’ sharp hands is one of his strengths.

"His kicking is great and his hands … he shovels it over his shoulder and puts his teammates into space," Bowden said.

"He has turned into a superb player, I just think he's phenomenal."

Bowden played 265 games and booted 171 goals in the yellow and black but never made a Grand Final in his fourteen seasons at Richmond. He admits he didn't see this period of success coming.

"I didn't expect this three years ago to be honest, when they were having the issues when there was a bit of board turmoil as there can be at Punt Road," Bowden conceded.

"Something has just happened where Hardwick has clicked the players have clicked into gear, and the players say 'ah well let's have a go.'"

Joel Bowden in his final season at Richmond.

The duel best and fairest winner and his family are Tigers through and through, saying he loves the diehard support from Richmond's fans.

"I hope on Saturday night they have shut down Swan Street and everyone's getting Dusty cuts," he joked.

"That's what it's all about for Richmond people, it's about the club.

"I met so many people who just loved the club and that's why this period of time is so special to me because its people who have followed for 30 years."