From first-time punter to dog track manager in a day

GREYHOUNDS: Two months ago Grafton Greyhound Racing Club manager Glen Heaton didn’t know how to place a bet.

Now he’s ready to help the club flourish as they emerge from a busy period during the coronavirus pandemic in which the club has been holding two meetings a week.

“I started two months ago and there have been challenges but I feel I have risen to them, Heaton said.

“You face challenges in any new job but I haven’t had too many problems at all. It’s been a steep learning curve but I’ve been really enjoying it.”

Originally from Stanthorpe in south Queensland, Heaton ventured into northern New South Wales to take up a role at a caravan park in Nambucca Heads before a move to Grafton.

“I used to manage the Big 4 at Nambucca Heads. I got out of that role for health reasons and took a sebatical. After a year off I applied for this one when it came up and went from there,” he said.

“I never really had an interest in the dog track. I liked the north coast area so when I saw this role included the caravan park I thought it would be a good fit.”

Heaton said despite the cancellation of the July Carnival, the club is still on track for positive year.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to go ahead with the July Carnival but we’re still racing twice a week. Next month we’ll be back to Monday night races and hopefully then we can start our redevelopment,” he said.

While only trainers and staff have been allowed at the track, Heaton said spirits have remained at a high.

“It’s been pretty comfortable with just trainers and staff. People have been most upset about the bar being closed but hopefully we can open our doors back up soon,” he said.