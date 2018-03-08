CVWoman: March Newsletter

Welcome to the first edition of Clarence Valley Woman, a new digital section of The Daily Examiner.

Clarence Valley Woman aims to become a hub of inspiration and information for the region's current and emerging female innovators by shining a light on those who are changing the face of our community across all industries and roles.

While compiling this month's feature stories, the common thread among them was the notion that one small decision can lead to a major breakthrough.

As such, by proving the well-known adage 'from little things, big things grow' we have dedicated our first edition to women who have started with a concept or idea which has since evolved into something more significant.

What's inside this month's edition?

As a former teacher, I worked with many amazing Clarence Valley kids. But at the same time, it was heartbreaking to witness the number of students struggling under a cloud of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. For our feature profile, I was honoured to speak with Janita Cooper, the woman who took a stand and, with one phone call, helped pave the way toward better youth mental health access and resources within our region.

I also caught up with two Bundjalung women who are proving that if you've got an idea and a bit of digital marketing knowledge you can grow a successful online business right here in the Clarence Valley.

Ebony Stansfield sat down with an inspirational Nymboida woman diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) who has empowered other women with the disorder.

With each new month brings new opportunities to challenge yourself and learn something new. We've compiled a list of workshops, activities and experiences happening over March which are designed to make you reflect, learn and, in some instances, completely step outside your comfort zone (check out the Editor's Pick!). Don't forget to send us photos or video of your experience!

This new section is about celebrating the women in your life, so send your stories of successes and breakthroughs to jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au

Jenna Thompson

Digital Producer

The Daily Examiner