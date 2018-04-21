From president to a crazy old lady, Fran's played all roles

CHANGE OF SCENE: After 10 years in the job, Fran McHugh has stepped down from the president's role at the Criterion Theatre.

CHANGE OF SCENE: After 10 years in the job, Fran McHugh has stepped down from the president's role at the Criterion Theatre. Adam Hourigan

AFTER 10 years in the role of president of the Criterion Theatre, Fran McHugh is looking forward to getting back behind the piano and playing the crazy old lady.

On stage, of course.

Ms McHugh is stepping down as president of the theatre and she said from when she first joined the theatre group in 1995, she found herself playing quite a few mad old ladies.

"A little bit typecast, definitely,” she laughed.

"My best ever was in Shenanigan's Wake and I was the pissed piano player.”

Ms McHugh has handed over the reins to well-known local Desan Padayachee and she said the constant challenge for a local theatre company was money.

"It's a balancing act between doing shows that audiences are going to like and doing some that are a bit more out there and challenge people,” she said.

Ms McHugh said it was important to build trust with the community to ensure they came to see what was being put on.

"We have people that come to every show and they say 'all your plays are good', so we really strive to make something good for everyone,” she said.

Through the past years, Ms McHugh said a lot of work had been done in maintaining the heritage-listed theatre.

"We've done the air-con, replaced the floor, the toilets, everything out the back, and also replaced all the lighting board, which all costs money,” she said.

"Even the performing rights can be quite expensive, the good shows are still around $3000.”

And while she is ready to step back her role, Ms McHugh says she's still keen to be part of the theatre.

"They wanted me to be Mother Superior in (upcoming show) Nunsense but we're doing a school musical so I couldn't do it,” she said.

"I think it would've been good, but there's lots of crazy old lady roles left yet.”