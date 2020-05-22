HEARTWARMING: From Switzerland to the Clarence with love

FROM MILES AWAY: This letter from a Swiss child was found near Junction Hill and Ellie Hearfield is looking for its owner.

WHO said letter writing was a thing of the past?

Two weeks ago Junction Hill resident Ellie Hearfield made a delightful, but surprising, discovery while out walking. It was a letter written by a child in Switzerland and posted 16,329km, entitled 'My first Letter'.

The heartwarming letter was sent by 10-year-old Ladina, from the northern town of Gais about 100km east of the captial Zurich.

Ms Hearfield said after discovering the letter, a friend suggested she post it on social media to try and reunite it with the recipients - who are named Ne'Kisha and Jake.

"I popped it onto a few local sites and it's had over 60 people share it, with no luck,"

"Hopefully with this story we can find the owner."

The letter has been decorated with the Swiss flag, flowers and what looks to be an alphorn, which translates to alpine horn and is several metres in length.

Ladina also gives a short run-down of her favourite things, such as pizza, the colour silver and lynxs.

The letter was found on the pathway connecting Junction Hill and Grafton and anyone who may be able to assist with investigations is urged to contact The Daily Examiner.