Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FROM MILES AWAY: This letter from a Swiss child was found near Junction Hill and Ellie Hearfield is looking for its owner.
FROM MILES AWAY: This letter from a Swiss child was found near Junction Hill and Ellie Hearfield is looking for its owner.
News

HEARTWARMING: From Switzerland to the Clarence with love

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd May 2020 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHO said letter writing was a thing of the past?

Two weeks ago Junction Hill resident Ellie Hearfield made a delightful, but surprising, discovery while out walking. It was a letter written by a child in Switzerland and posted 16,329km, entitled 'My first Letter'.

The heartwarming letter was sent by 10-year-old Ladina, from the northern town of Gais about 100km east of the captial Zurich.

FROM MILES AWAY: This letter from a Swiss child was found near Junction Hill and Ellie Hearfield is looking for its owner.
FROM MILES AWAY: This letter from a Swiss child was found near Junction Hill and Ellie Hearfield is looking for its owner.

Ms Hearfield said after discovering the letter, a friend suggested she post it on social media to try and reunite it with the recipients - who are named Ne'Kisha and Jake.

"I popped it onto a few local sites and it's had over 60 people share it, with no luck,"

"Hopefully with this story we can find the owner."

 

FROM MILES AWAY: This letter from a Swiss child was found near Junction Hill and Ellie Hearfield is looking for its owner.
FROM MILES AWAY: This letter from a Swiss child was found near Junction Hill and Ellie Hearfield is looking for its owner.

The letter has been decorated with the Swiss flag, flowers and what looks to be an alphorn, which translates to alpine horn and is several metres in length.

Ladina also gives a short run-down of her favourite things, such as pizza, the colour silver and lynxs.

The letter was found on the pathway connecting Junction Hill and Grafton and anyone who may be able to assist with investigations is urged to contact The Daily Examiner.

gais grafton junction hill switzerland
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wesley Mission snaps up Clarence community services organisation

        premium_icon Wesley Mission snaps up Clarence community services...

        News A Clarence Valley community services organisation has been sold off to a national not for profit group.

        Upgrade heralds new chapter for emergency services

        premium_icon Upgrade heralds new chapter for emergency services

        News ‘It’s sad it’s taken all these years, but I’m glad to see that we finally have a...

        Grafton pool putting Schwarzenegger to shame

        premium_icon Grafton pool putting Schwarzenegger to shame

        News Much like The Terminator, the issue just can’t be put down, and meeting...

        NSW Government eases more coronavirus restrictions

        premium_icon NSW Government eases more coronavirus restrictions

        Politics From next more people will be allowed inside pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants