Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOVED UP: Lorraine and Rex Grayson celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on January 31.
LOVED UP: Lorraine and Rex Grayson celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on January 31. Kathryn Lewis
News

From teen meeting to a life together

Kathryn Lewis
by
30th Jan 2019 3:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LORRAINE and Rex Grayson still squabble about when they first met.

Mr Grayson said he had his eye on his now wife of 60 years since they were 16 years old, but Mrs Grayson swears they were 14.

"We met at a dance, but we saw each other before that, we were only kids then," he said.

"But we didn't start communicating until we were 18 or 19."

They spent their teenage years in Killarney, Queensland, winning waltzing competitions at every dance they could get to.

"It was the best time of our lives, I thought," Mr Grayson said.

In January 1968 they were engaged and preparing for a hot summer wedding in Warwick.

Their big day didn't go off without a hitch, said Lorraine, who arrived a bit more than fashionably late after her father's car broke down en route to the church.

The couple recalled the beautiful day as excruciatingly hot for all their guests but said it was wonderful.

 

DANCERS: Lorraine and Rex Grayson won waltz competitions whenever they could get together.
DANCERS: Lorraine and Rex Grayson won waltz competitions whenever they could get together. Christine Bacon

Not long after they began married life together, Mr Grayson's job working as a "jack of all trades" in timber and welding brought them to Grafton, where they lived at Junction hill for nearly 50 years.

Mrs Grayson said she struggled at first, but is now a local and loved raising their three children, Christine, Raymond and David, in the town.

 

HITCHED: Lorraine and Rex Grayson on their wedding day 60 years ago
HITCHED: Lorraine and Rex Grayson on their wedding day 60 years ago Christine Bacon

"I was homesick for a while, but each time I went home and came back it got better and better," Mrs Grayson said.

The couple has been very active in the community. Mrs Grayson worked for many years at Langley Cafe and is well-known for her award-winning cake decorating designs.

Some of Mr Grayson's timber and welding work remain in the community today at the courts and several mills.

After six decades together, the couple has a few pearls of wisdom to share to newlyweds.

"You've got to give and take, and patch it up. In our day you didn't have unemployment support to rely on, so you had to get over it," Mrs Grayson.

The both agree the best thing about their marriage has been raising a family together.

They have six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren in their growing family.

60th anniversary 60th wedding anniversary clarence valley community grafton milestones
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EPA issues $15,000 fine to Tabulam piggery

    premium_icon EPA issues $15,000 fine to Tabulam piggery

    News ALLEGED failure to manage piggery waste posed a risk of pollution to the Clarence River and breached Environment Protection Licence

    How Russell Morris really feels about The Real Thing

    premium_icon How Russell Morris really feels about The Real Thing

    Music Our exclusive chat with the Australian music legend

    $1 for 28 days: this is The Daily Examiner's best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is The Daily Examiner's best deal yet

    News Best of local and national news and sport, plus exclusive rewards

    Consistent teen produces rides of his life

    premium_icon Consistent teen produces rides of his life

    eXtra WOODFORD Island campdrafter takes home title at nationals.