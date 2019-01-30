From teen meeting to a life together

LOVED UP: Lorraine and Rex Grayson celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on January 31.

LOVED UP: Lorraine and Rex Grayson celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on January 31. Kathryn Lewis

LORRAINE and Rex Grayson still squabble about when they first met.

Mr Grayson said he had his eye on his now wife of 60 years since they were 16 years old, but Mrs Grayson swears they were 14.

"We met at a dance, but we saw each other before that, we were only kids then," he said.

"But we didn't start communicating until we were 18 or 19."

They spent their teenage years in Killarney, Queensland, winning waltzing competitions at every dance they could get to.

"It was the best time of our lives, I thought," Mr Grayson said.

In January 1968 they were engaged and preparing for a hot summer wedding in Warwick.

Their big day didn't go off without a hitch, said Lorraine, who arrived a bit more than fashionably late after her father's car broke down en route to the church.

The couple recalled the beautiful day as excruciatingly hot for all their guests but said it was wonderful.

Not long after they began married life together, Mr Grayson's job working as a "jack of all trades" in timber and welding brought them to Grafton, where they lived at Junction hill for nearly 50 years.

Mrs Grayson said she struggled at first, but is now a local and loved raising their three children, Christine, Raymond and David, in the town.

"I was homesick for a while, but each time I went home and came back it got better and better," Mrs Grayson said.

The couple has been very active in the community. Mrs Grayson worked for many years at Langley Cafe and is well-known for her award-winning cake decorating designs.

Some of Mr Grayson's timber and welding work remain in the community today at the courts and several mills.

After six decades together, the couple has a few pearls of wisdom to share to newlyweds.

"You've got to give and take, and patch it up. In our day you didn't have unemployment support to rely on, so you had to get over it," Mrs Grayson.

The both agree the best thing about their marriage has been raising a family together.

They have six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren in their growing family.