From the DEX editor's desk: More than just a Power 30

Subscribe today or pick up a copy of Saturday's DEX to find out who is No.1 in our 2018 Power 30 countdown of Clarence Valley's most influential people.

I HOPE you've enjoyed following our countdown so far of the 30 most influential people in the Clarence Valley for 2018.

From the developers at the top end of town to public figures getting the job done and key advocates of specific community groups, we've tried to cover all bases when it comes to compiling a list of our region's biggest movers and shakers.

THE POWER 30 COUNTDOWN SO FAR:

We're getting down to the business end, with No.11 to 14 revealed tomorrow before the announcement of our top 10 in a special liftout in Saturday's DEX, and the full comprehensive list online exclusively for digital subscribers only.

The Power 30 list is, of course, highly subjective and will be debated in households from Iluka to Coutts Crossing, Copmanhurst to Corindi and everywhere in between.

Chins will wag, glass jaws will shatter and the only certainty is that no one will agree.

So next week we'll deliver all the reaction on who - and who didn't - make the list. We'll also run a poll to find out who our readers think deserves to claim top spot. We'll also hear from some of the Power 30 inductees themselves.

But it won't end there... keep an eye out for the Clarence Valley's Top 10 Most Influential Sports People and Top 10 Most Influential Young People (under 30).

And to give our Power 30 a greater purpose and justify each inductee's influential standing in our community, I will invite each to contribute their own thoughts on issues important to them in a dedicated weekly Power 30 column in 2019.

How you could win $25K as a Big Bash SuperCoach

SuperCoach BBL has launched for 2018-19.

MANY of us in our great region are sports experts - so I want to make sure you're aware of the opportunity to win cash as a sports fan as part of your digital subscription to The Daily Examiner.

Our Big Bash League SuperCoach competition is now open.

It's where you become a real cricket coach, with a salary cap to spend, a team to pick and games to win.

The winner gets a $25,000 prize, and there are weekly prizes of $1000 on offer in a total prize pool of $55,000.

Sign up and play SuperCoach BBL HERE.

Chris Lynn gets a start in the line-up. DAVE HUNT

New to the game? Here's an L-plate guide to SuperCoach BBL.

Craving some expert advice to start building your team? Check out Warnie's team HERE.

JERSEY BOYS is back in Australia having opened to rave reviews at Sydneys Capitol Theatre on 6 September,and soon it will be Brisbanes turn to experience this exhilarating musical! JERSEY BOYS will play at QPACs Lyric Theatre from 2 January 2019 for a strictly limited season.Thomas McGuane, Ryan Gonzalez, Cameron MacDonald and Glaston Toft. Warren Lynam

WIN A JERSEY BOYS OPENING NIGHT EXPERIENCE

FINALLY, this week The Daily Examiner started running an awesome competition to win a platinum Jersey Boys experience that will include a double pass to the opening and walk the red carpet at QPAC on January 5, a $1000 flight voucher, accommodation at the Stamford Plaza including breakfast and parking, a drink voucher and Jersey Boys merchandise.

We are also giving away 25 other double passes to go see Jersey Boys in Brisbane.

For your chance to win, enter now.

Once again, thank you for your continued support of The Daily Examiner - Australia's oldest regional masthead established in 1859 and still the most trusted voice of the Clarence Valley.

Cheers,

Bill North

Editor

The Daily Examiner