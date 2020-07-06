FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Meet our local team of reporters

The team leading The Daily Examiner into the digital-only era consists of sports editor Mitch Keenan, deputy editor Jarrard Potter, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, digital producer Jenna Thompson and editor Bill North.

GONE are the days of wandering up to The Daily Examiner office, engaging in a casual conversation with the front desk clerk, and requesting to speak to a reporter.

We really are in a digital world these days, with our entire stable of journalists stationed from home.

But that doesn't mean we are unreachable. In fact, given the wide geographic spread of our team, we are better positioned to respond to breaking news events and cater to hyper local audiences.

Most of us have already been working from home on a daily basis since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The change to our work environment simply means we are based from home, and not from a central office.

We are still as capable and available as ever to meet people and attend events for interviews, photos and videos, and fulfil our role as journalists.

Several people have asked 'so how do get in contact with a reporter now?'

The best way to pitch a story to us continues to be via email to newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au

However, each of us can be contacted directly. Here's our details:

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North.

Bill North

Editor

Grafton

6643 0574

bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au

The Daily Examiner deputy editor Jarrard Potter.

Jarrard Potter

Deputy Editor, Senior Reporter

Maclean

6643 0511

jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au

The Daily Examiner digital producer Jenna Thompson.

Jenna Thompson

Digital Producer

Lawrence

6643 0588

jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au

The Daily Examiner chief photographer Adam Hourigan.

Adam Hourigan

Chief Photographer

Townsend

6643 0552

adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au

The Daily Examiner sports editor Mitch Keenan.

Mitch Keenan

Sports Editor

South Grafton

6643 0540

sport@dailyexaminer.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate photojournalist Tim Jarrett.

Tim Jarrett

Council reporter

Upper Orara

6643 0533

tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au

Meanwhile, we now have a Roving Reporter who visitsh a local community each week to reach out and hear your stories and for a general meet and greet.

Jenna Thompson got the ball rolling at Lawrence last week. Tomorrow (Tuesday) Adam Hourigan will be in Maclean. If you think there's a major issue that needs media attention in Maclean, Adam's your man. He'll be looking to engage with the local community at Skyes Coffee Lounge from 10am-12pm.

Notice something wrong in this photo? Kristen Buchanan-trained Jazzland (2nd from left) was the official winner of the South Grafton Cup, piloted by Koby Jennings at Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

On Wednesday and Thursday you'll find most of our team trackside for the July Racing Carnival.

Some great news today with crowds allowed to return for the Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup days. Restrictions do apply. Read the full story here.

With attendance capped at 1500, there won't be the same numbers at Clarence River Jockey Club. With that in mind, we'll provide up-to-the-minute coverage of the days, including results and reaction from the major races and the faces of the carnival.

Check out our coverage from South Grafton Cup day including a bizarre twist to the cup ultimately won by Jazzland, while jockey Ben Looker had a day to remember riding four winners.

Cheers and have a great week,

Bill North

Editor

The Daily Examiner