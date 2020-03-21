FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Our commitment as strong as ever

Editor Bill North and his team at The Daily Examiner are here to bring you all the latest breaking news and critical information - through email, alerts and social media.

DEAR valued readers,

We are at the start of the biggest story in living memory; the beginning of a few months of previously unimaginable scenarios that will leave our world changed forever.

There has therefore never been a more important time for us all to be seeking out and relying on trusted information about the coronavirus pandemic - information that can act as a comforting mental counterweight to the unfounded rumours and frightening mistruths that are circulating in great abundance on social media.

In times like these, we are keenly aware of our unique and important job as journalists working for a trusted masthead such as The Daily Examiner.

I am fortunate to lead a team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals who stand ready to deliver for you.

Our commitment to you through the challenging weeks and months ahead is the same as it has been since the very first edition on Tuesday, June 21, 1850: to serve Clarence Valley folk by publishing information they can trust.

This is a commitment that has held firm through world wars and great depressions, and we will not waiver from it during this crisis too. You can rest assured we will be doing our very best to ensure that our standards remain high, that we avoid sensationalising, and that you can believe what we publish.

<< Follow this link to stay up to date with the latest coronavirus information specific to the Clarence Valley >>

As my team joined with many of you in enacting our work from home plans this week, we are more grateful than ever to our readers and subscribers for making what we do possible.

For our subscribers, I want to remind you that your membership remains valuable, even as we start unlocking - in the interests of public health and safety - more than the usual proportion of our coverage.

Thank you again for being a valued reader of The Daily Examiner. We do not take it for granted.

Finally, before I sign off I want to remind you of the need to follow the advice of authorities in social distancing and quarantining yourself if necessary during this remarkable period in our history. Respect each other, particularly at the shops. And please also don't forget to watch out for your mental health too.

Yours sincerely (fist pump!)

Bill North,

Editor

The Daily Examiner

