FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Here’s to the fathers of the game

Sonny Bill Wiliams back in his kit for the Sydney Roosters at the SCG after signing with his former club for the rest of the NRL season. Picture. Phil Hillyard

WELL Father’s Day has come and gone for another year. I took advantage of a leave pass in front of the TV and actually binged out on that epic Netflix coverage ‘The Last Dance’.

It follows the final year of the Chicago Bulls and in particular, Michael Jordan and his subsequent retirement. It was truly exceptional but a tad too long, particularly if you are not a basketball tragic. More on that in a later column.

It did get me thinking about ‘Father Time’ and his role in the wind down of the careers of some of our best sportspeople.

Currently a lot of commentators are getting impatient with Cameron Smith and his retirement date. Others think that Sonny Bill Williams is past his best and of no value to the Roosters. Then there is Benji Marshall who still wants to play but Tigers don’t want him.

Lets start this discussion with Smith. He has earnt the right to make the call when it suits him. Sure, there are players behind him biding their time but its his call and I believe he just doesn’t know himself. If he could be guaranteed a premiership this year then I’m sure he would retire.

Fairy tales don’t always come true though. He is certainly playing well and he shouldn’t cut short his career unnecessarily. When people like JT and Andrew Johns rate him as the best player they have ever seen, why would not want him to play his 20th season, particularly when he is still playing well.

Sonny Bill Williams has made a successful return to the NRL, albeit for less than 20 minutes. His presence at the club has only been positive and good for rugby league in general. The Roosters can win the premiership with, or without him, such is their depth.

I can see two scenarios come the end of the season. He may not even be selected for the grand final and the club will cover it by saying he has re-injured his knee etc. On the other hand he comes on late in the game and gets one of those magic offloads happening close to the line for the Roosters to win.

Either way it will be a plus to have him at the club because going for a three-peat is an even bigger step than just consecutive premierships.

Finally the case for Benji. What a shame the Tigers cannot find a spot for him. He is an ornament to the game. Players and supporters of all clubs respect him and all his coaches respect him.

Tigers' Benji Marshall looks to get around defender during the NRL Rugby League match, Round 10, Wests Tigers V Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Sunday, May 14, 2006. Knights beat Tigers 18-16. (AAP Image/ Action Photographics/ Jonathan Ng)

I first saw him as a 16-year-old carve up one of my teams when we visited the Gold Coast one year and he was on top of his game with his step and passing arsenal.

He could easily be on standby for the Tigers while also being the skills and halves coach. He deserves it.