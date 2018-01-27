Menu
From times gone by

DIFFERENT TIMES: Uncle Ron Herron spoke of how Yamba used to be before it was developed .
by Caitlan Charles

YAMBA used to look very different, says Yaegl Elder Uncle Ron Herron.

At the flag raising ceremony at the Yamba Museum, Uncle Ron told stories of how life used to be on Yaegl land.

"This (area) used to be like an Aboriginal reserve,” he said.

"This place was called At The End of the Bitumen. The main road (River St) was a little walking track and when people used to donate stuff, give mattresses and clothes to the Aboriginal community, they wouldn't go into the community, they would put things on the side of the track.”

Uncle Ron spoke of how Aboriginal people would cook and clean for holiday makers and work on the cane farms and cane strippers.

In his Welcome to Country, he said the Yaegl people welcomed everyone on to their land.

"Look after the country while you are here, take care of it, look after your friends and the country will look after you in the long run, just as it has done for us,” he said.

Clarence Valley Councillor Karen Toms took to the stage after Uncle Ron to talk about the social inequality and the differing views on Australia's national day.

"We are here to celebrate Australia Day. For some it is a day of sadness and mourning and others it is a day to celebrate. I acknowledge and respect the differing views, that's what makes this amazing country special,” she said.

Cr Toms said she wanted to change the disadvantage in Australia.

"I want to challenge your thinking... we are a country that is relatively wealthy, and yet we have entrenched social disadvantage,” she said.

Cr Toms urged people to change the way they thought to help improve social issues in the country.

