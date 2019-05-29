From Turtle Diver to strip designer

BUNNIES IN ARMS: Joe Walker' nephew Cody Walker and Dane Gagai of the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the jersey Joe Walker designed.

WHEN the South Sydney Rabbitohs ran out onto the field during the NRL Indigenous Round, one Clarence Valley resident was bursting with pride.

"My chest was out that far you could have put a pin in it to let the air out, I was that proud," Maclean artist Joe Walker said.

He described as "very special" the moment he had at ANZ Stadium after he finally saw the players in the Rabbitohs jersey he had designed.

"Looking down out at the people wearing my design, that was a proud moment," Mr Walker said.

"I just sat back there and had a quiet moment to myself and just looked down and thought 'me and my daughter did that'."

The former Tabulam Turtle Diver said the 2019 jersey held a greater significance for him than the one he had designed in 2017.

The way the Souths colours were integrated into the jersey was a key difference this time as well as getting a bit of help from his daughter Destiny.

"Don't get me wrong, the black jerseys are good, but you have to have the colours of the club too," he said.

"And knowing that I did it with my 15-year-old daughter, that was a big plus for me."

"I told all the gang down here I could not have done it without her, she did a hell of a job with it."

The jersey is covered in the handprints of the indigenous first grade players in the club and also incorporates their family totems, which Mr Walker said took time to work out.

After some initial hesitation, he tried putting the totems inside the players' handprints and realised that was the way to go.

"That Greg Inglis totem, the praying mantis took three goes.

"But the pictures speak for themselves, they turned out absolutely beautiful."

The totems were particularly significant for the players involved and Mr Walker said they had let him know how much they meant.

"When they handed me the jumper they said they were proud the artist took the time to put their family totems on it," he said.

"I was having a good old yarn to Dane Gagai in the dressing sheds and he said 'mate, I am very proud of this jumper'."

It was a busy weekend for the proud father who went to watch his son Cody Walker play for Eastern Suburbs in the Shute Shield and press his claim for a Waratahs spot.

Joe Walker said he had to "toss the coin" between spending time with his son Cody at the Waratahs game at Bankwest and watching his nephew of the same name run out at ANZ in the jersey he designed.

For his son Cody, it was an easy decision.

"He said 'Dad this is your night, enjoy it' and I was just over the moon," he said.

"I went and watched him play for the 'Beasties' and afterwards he took me straight to the Souths game."

Mr Walker was thankful to have the support of his family and told his daughter she "better start thinking about next year" but acknowledged it would take a lot to outdo the 2019 jersey.

"My family are proud of me doing it and have encouraged me all the way, I could not have done it without everyone," he said.

When discussing his artistic career, Mr Walker said he was the kind of person who "didn't know the value of his art" and it was usual for him to give out his works for nothing.

"I just love my art being out there," he said.

But he said with a laugh, "after this weekend maybe I won't be giving it away."