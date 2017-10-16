Volunteer to board, Penny helps at School of Arts 40th

DEDICATED: Penny Stuart has been working and volunteering at the New School of Arts in South Grafton for somewhere between 25 and 30 years.

DEDICATED: Penny Stuart has been working and volunteering at the New School of Arts in South Grafton for somewhere between 25 and 30 years. Caitlan Charles

FOR ABOUT 30 years, Penny Stuart has been dedicating her time to the New School of Arts in South Grafton.

"The building was open and up and running and it was (Fran Hampshire's) idea to have some leisure classes for young mums and have the babies looked after," she said.

"I'd done some lead light for her so she asked me if I could do some classes for some young mums."

Ms Stuart has been volunteering and working at NSOA in some capacity ever since.

The Woombah resident said she's continuted to work with the organisation because it's so communitybased.

"There is so much always going on here, I've watched it grow, I've watched it go through some difficult times, I like the mix of people and the classes," she said.

"It's that all encompassing inclusion, now that we are at the front of the building, we used to be down in the chambers... we get so many people coming through the door looking for so many things that are all provided for you somewhere.

"I'm just a little part of the cog."

The staff from the New School of Arts gather around their 40th birthday cake and get ready for a day of celebration on October 14, 2017. Caitlan Charles

Ms Stuart's lead light class still runs, but it's not all about the art.

"It has lots of other benefits, there are really diverse range of mostly people or men who have recently retired," she said.

As time went on, Ms Stuart's role at the organisation changed, now having a role on the board.

"I like that too, I'm not a great accountant but I do what I can towards that and now I know a lot more that goes on."

Ms Stuart spent NSOA's 40th birthday celebration writing down peoples stories about their time with the organisation.

Included in her histories was one man who would bake scones for the markets held at the NSOA.

"For years there must have been a monthly market and he said they didn't like the bought scones so he started making 30 or 40 dozen scones for every market," she said.