From weeds to natives: Battle to rejuvenate Maclean hill

Clair Morton
| 19th Jul 2017 5:00 PM
ACCOMPLISHMENT: The Maclean Landcare group celebrates another three years of rejuvenating the natural vegetation around the Maclean lookout.
ACCOMPLISHMENT: The Maclean Landcare group celebrates another three years of rejuvenating the natural vegetation around the Maclean lookout.

BATTLING weeds, ticks, leeches and the occasional snake doesn't sound like much fun, but for the Maclean Landcare Group the reward is worth the struggle.

Every Thursday morning for the past three years, members of the dedicated group, along with other stakeholders, have been working to rejuvenate a large swathe of native bushland on properties around the Maclean lookout.

And that means pulling out a lot of weeds.

Project manager Cat Smykowski said the two most common invasive species they found were ochna, also known as the Mickey Mouse plant for its appearance and the Dutchman's pipe vine.

"There's a lot of ochna in the Lower Clarence and it really needs to be got on top of,” she said.

"If you see it, get it out of you garden for goodness sake. The native vegetation that exists here is really important because it forms corridors for wildlife.

"We've got very little native vegetation left so it needs to be preserved.”

Ms Smykowski said a lot more could be done at the site, and she was hoping for more funding so they could continue the work.

This week however, they were celebrating the project's end with Clarence Valley Council, Envite and Yaegl community members at a morning tea at the Maclean lookout.

FOR THE LAND: Envite employees Andrew Vincent and Phil Penberthy, who have been working alongside the Maclean Landcare Group, have a chat to Yaegl representatives Anthony Pearce and Nicholas Laurie.
FOR THE LAND: Envite employees Andrew Vincent and Phil Penberthy, who have been working alongside the Maclean Landcare Group, have a chat to Yaegl representatives Anthony Pearce and Nicholas Laurie.

Maclean Landcare Group founder and coordinator Wendy Plater said the group had worked closely with Yaegl people on the project, due to the cultural significance of the land to them.

"When we first came up here to start the work you couldn't see the bush because of the vines and weeds up here,” she said.

"It looks so much better than it did. Hopefully the project will continue to attract further work.”

If you would like to get involved with the Landcare Group, which also staffs a community garden, phone 0400 517 525.

