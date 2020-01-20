Creating change in Uganda all the way from Wooli

Lauren Exton at Wooli where she is running her development charity, Followings Foundation. Photo - Greg Little

Lauren Exton at Wooli where she is running her development charity, Followings Foundation. Photo - Greg Little

IT IS roughly 13,000km from Wooli to Busubi and Lauren Exton is looking for a few more people to take the trip with her.

The rural town of Busubi, Uganda is the site of a community learning centre built and funded by Ms Exton's burgeoning not-for-profit, Followings Foundation and this May another team of eager volunteers will be making the trip.

Ms Exton started the initiative to give locals an opportunity to learn new skills to help break the cycle of poverty.

Funding for the program comes solely from money fundraised by the volunteers embarking on twice-yearly trips to the town.

"On the first trip volunteers raised enough money to build the centre and by the time we got back for our second trip it was open and ready," she said.

"Having this community and learning centre in a rural setting allows people that live in the rural area to learn new skills."

Ms Exton said there had been some "incredible" changes since the centre opened in 2018 and there were now 47 students who were attending classes on a regular basis.

The classes were geared towards those skills which could be used to create another means of income aside from farming.

"Some people walk for over an hour to attend class," she said.

"Children and adults can attend for free and learn things like agriculture, tailoring, music, dance, drama and computer studies."

"Our tailoring program is teaching skills they need to secure a contract to help mend school uniforms or even helping to make uniforms for the people in their neighbourhood."

"It is just another stream of income and another way to help lift themselves out of poverty."

Lauren Exton in Uganda

Ms Exton was now on the lookout for people in the Clarence who are interested in travelling to Uganda and living and working in Busubi for nine days.

She said the program differed from others insofar as the money to cover the cost of the trip ($6500) could be fundraised and aside from flight costs, all money raised went to supporting the learning centre in Busubi.

People from "all walks of life" were encouraged to participate.

"(It is for people) who want to make a really big impact in a small amount of time, step out of their comfort zone and be part of really changing a small community in rural Uganda."

"We help them (fundraise) every step along the way during the 12 weeks leading up to the trip."

The trip runs from May 14-26. Visit www.followingsfoundation.org for more information.