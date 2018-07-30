How the All Blacks missed out on ‘Tongan Thor’

Taniela Tupou is happy to be part of the Wallabies. Picture: Getty Images

IF not for one bureaucratic stumbling block, Taniela Tupou could be an All Black today, preparing to crush the Wallabies.

Instead, the reverse is true.

"I lived in New Zealand but I never watched an All Blacks game live," Tupou said.

"The first time I'll get to watch them live, I'll be playing them. Cool."

The 135kg prop is now the undoubted rising star of Australian rugby, a cult figure who has turned himself from schoolboy Youtube sensation to a scrummaging monster.

The "Tongan Thor", as he is more widely known, has finally revealed why he left the famed New Zealand rugby system to pursue a career in Australia despite the protestations of legendary All Black Sir John Kirwan, but also how he snubbed Wayne Bennett's advances to switch to the NRL.

"It was my last year at school in New Zealand, and they were saying at the start of the year that I wouldn't be able to play in the schoolboys team because I had a Tongan passport," Tupou said.

Wallabies cult figure Taniela Tupou, known as 'Tongan Thor'. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"At the end of the year, after I'd played games and everything was happening (videos of Tupou scoring long-range tries went viral), they heard the story that I love Australia, they sent a letter to my coach asking me to sign it.

"The letter said I can play for the schoolboys but I had to stay back the following year.

"I said 'Sorry, if that means I have to stay in New Zealand and sign with a New Zealand franchise I can't'. Because I had already made up my mind to come here.

"If they had not told me at the start of the year I couldn't play for the schoolboys, things could have been very different. I could be sitting in Auckland right now.

"But after they told me that, I had my mind set to come to Australia.

"My brother was living here, he said I can stay with him."

Taniela Tupou has made a big impact at the Queensland Reds this season.

But the Kiwis were determined not to lose the powerhouse dripping with raw potential, and their Super franchises offered to sign him.

"I had a meeting with John Kirwan and the Blues manager, I met the Chiefs too," Tupou said.

"But I decided I'm going to go to Australia and live with my brother.

"I didn't know if I would get a contract to play rugby, I was so close to playing league.

"I nearly went to the Knights. Wayne Bennett was coaching in Newcastle and he called my brother and they were talking.

"I was really thinking about it but lucky I didn't go. Things didn't go well there and then Bennett went back to the Broncos.

"I had decided to sign with the Reds, and when I came here I found out it would be three years before I could play for the Wallabies.

"I didn't have a problem with that, because I never thought I would play for the Wallabies, I was just grateful to get an opportunity to play Super Rugby.

"I was training next to Quade Cooper and George Smith, I grew up watching these guys, I couldn't believe it."

Taniela Tupou in action for the Wallabies. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Tupou has earned his way into the Wallabies squad with a superb Super Rugby campaign in 2018.

He will certainly be among the 23-man squad named to take on the All Blacks on August 18 at ANZ Stadium, and Tupou will look across at the haka and recognise some old faces.

"I played with Rieko Ioane in the Blues under-18s team, that was in 2014, he was the captain," Tupou said.

"I went to school with Vaea Fifita, at Tonga College from 2009-10. I know a few of the boys.

"But growing up in Tonga, I always supported the Wallabies, I would stay awake to watch them play at 2am against South Africa.

"I was just a normal fan supporting Australia. Now I'm no longer a fan, I am part of this team, it is a dream come true.

"When I was growing up I watched Sekope Kepu and George Smith, now I have to pinch myself, I am wearing the same shoes as them.

"Maybe some kids are looking at me now like I did those guys, it's crazy.

"I want to continue to work hard and win more games for Australia, and be a good role model for young kids coming up."

Taniela Tupou believes the Wallabies are capable of upsetting the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup. Picture: Annette Dew

Tupou is one player who will concern the All Blacks, not only for his scrummaging skills but damaging work in attack and defence.

"When was the last time we won the Bledisloe Cup?" he asked. 2002.

"What, 2002? Man, that's when I was started primary school," the 22-year-old said.

"I think we're capable of doing it this year, if we do our jobs, do what the coaches are telling us to do.

"The All Blacks do the little things right. If we do the little things right, with confidence, I'm sure we can bring that cup back.

"How awesome would that be?"