FRONT TO BACK: Take a look at last 10 years of Dex pics

THE Daily Examiner has been blessed with some of the finest photographers in the country in its history.
With eye-catching photos that belied its small-town stature, its photos were renowned throughout the area and the country as innovative and attention-grabbing.
They nabbed awards for many years, culminating with chief photographer Adam Hourigan winning a Walkley in 2014 for Best Regional/Community Photography.
Here is a selection of some of his photos for the past 10 years that have graced the printed pages of The Daily Examiner.
