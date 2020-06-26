Menu
People and Places

FRONT TO BACK: Take a look at last 10 years of Dex pics

26th Jun 2020

THE Daily Examiner has been blessed with some of the finest photographers in the country in its history.

With eye-catching photos that belied its small-town stature, its photos were renowned throughout the area and the country as innovative and attention-grabbing.

They nabbed awards for many years, culminating with chief photographer Adam Hourigan winning a Walkley in 2014 for Best Regional/Community Photography.

Here is a selection of some of his photos for the past 10 years that have graced the printed pages of The Daily Examiner.

