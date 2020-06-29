Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Meet the new Lawrence RFS recruits
News

FRONTING UP: Fires spur Lawrence locals to join the fight

Jenna Thompson
by
29th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER witnessing their local fire brigade go to war with an intense bushfire season, a new crop of volunteers from around Lawrence have stepped up to the battle lines.

On Sunday, the Lawrence RFS crew welcomed their new recruits, each one keen to give their time and experience to the organisation.

"To see the work that they did (during the bushfires last year), it was amazing, so I thought I'll put my hand up and help out wherever I can," new volunteer George Christinson said.

"I don't mind where I go (within the brigade), so long as I can be of use and help the group."

Retired defence force officer Tony Gallen is hoping to help crews from the air.

"I've got a lot of aviation background," he said.

"During the 1994 fires I was on the helicopters, so I wouldn't mind getting into that," he said.

Lawrence RFS captain Scott Campbell said that, despite having to postpone recruit training due to COVID-19, the memories of the 2019 bushfires is still firmly implanted within the community consciousness.

"With the fire season that most people saw and experienced, they wanted to join and be part of the effort," he said.

"Today, we have nine new volunteers who have signed up which is exceptional."

Photos
View Gallery
clarence fires fires lawrence rfs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Take a tour of Australia's largest prison

        premium_icon GALLERY: Take a tour of Australia's largest prison

        News 100 photos from inside the recently completed Clarence Correctional Centre in Grafton

        Online experience will soon have that traditional feel

        premium_icon Online experience will soon have that traditional feel

        News We’ve moved to the platform where most of our readers are, but we’re not willing to...

        HELP GUIDE: How to subscribe to the Daily Examiner

        HELP GUIDE: How to subscribe to the Daily Examiner

        News We've broken it down for you with simple, step by step instructions

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders and convictions at Grafton Court

        premium_icon COURT BRIEFS: Offenders and convictions at Grafton Court

        Crime The following matters were finalised, and offenders sentenced