Olaf at Grafton
Family Fun

FROZEN: Olaf’s grand tour of the Clarence

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
IN THE world of children's entertainment, Olaf is an A-list celebrity.

The character from 2013 Disney animation classic Frozen was a hit at Jacaranda Park in the first stop of his grand tour of the Clarence all this week.

Hundreds of children lined up at the Grafton park for their chance to meet the likeable snowman, rated eighth on a list of the top 50 Disney characters of all time behind the likes of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and his Frozen co-star Elsa.

While sources suggest Olaf is 5'4" tall, he towered above some of the Clarence Valley's shortest residents as they posed for photographs.

Olaf's tour is supported by Grafton Shoppingworld, who are providing fun bags for all the kids who turn up to meet their hero.

Shoppingworld marketing manager Chrystal Davies said they were overwhelmed by the massive turnout it what was not Grafton's first encounter with Olaf.

"He was our mascot at our first New Year's Eve festival when the movie first came out," Ms Davies said.

"He was super excited to return and visit the kids. All he was after was warm hugs, especially after such a cold morning."

Meet and greets are happening between 10-11am all this week at the following locations across the Clarence Valley:

• Monday, 6th July - Jacaranda Park, Grafton

• Tuesday 7th July - Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort, Yamba

• Wednesday 8th July - Pirate Park (Alex Bell Park), South Grafton

• Thursday 9th July - Solitary Island Marine Park Resort, Wooli

• Friday 10th July - Grafton Shoppingworld

At Shoppingworld on Friday, Olaf will be joined by Specman from Specsavers who will be giving away some superhero Spec-capes.

