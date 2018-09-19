Sabotage: NSW farmers fear ‘catastrophic’ impact

MOUNTAINS of strawberries are being dumped and some NSW farmers may lose their entire crop as police admitted yesterday they have no leads on finding whoever is sticking needles into fruit being sold across Australia.

Authorities warned "hysteria" was taking hold as families shunned strawberries at the supermarket due to the national contamination scare, which experts said could cripple the industry.

And fear was spreading, as isolated cases of metal spikes being hidden in apples and bananas emerged, including a Kellyville mother who discovered a needle in the pink lady she was peeling for her daughter.

An aerial view of the tonnes of dumped strawberries at Donnybrook Berries at Elimbah in Queensland.

NSW Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty yesterday said more than 20 ­needles had been found in fruit across the state in the past week, from Tweed Heads to Albury, and urged the culprits to end the havoc.

"You are still causing alarm and anxiety to the public, you are causing economic loss to an industry, you are creating hysteria and making it a perilous adventure just to go and buy some fruit at a supermarket and feed your family," Supt ­Doherty said.

He said there were no confirmed suspects and no demands had been received from anyone claiming to be behind the sabotage. Anyone found guilty of contaminating food faces up to 10 years in prison, Supt Doherty said.

Dumped strawberries at the South Australian Produce Market. Picture: supplied

The contamination crisis began in Queensland last week, resulting in fruit from three major producers being pulled from shelves.

Since then, needles and pins have been reported in strawberries in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia and the ACT.