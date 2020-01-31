Menu
Maria Felice
Fruit shop remembers Maria one year on

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st Jan 2020 9:00 AM
MARIA Felice’s smiling face was a permanent fixture at her family fruit and vegetable shop Farmer Lou’s in South Grafton.

So when she tragically lost her battle with cancer last year, it was a devastating time for both the customers, staff and the Felice family.

“It was very overwhelming,” Maria’s sister Tina Felice said.

“She was like the hub of the shop and the office, and enjoyed getting out and talking to people.”

“It’s what she loved to do.

“And people knew her, she also did the radio which was a big thing for her.”

A year today of her passing, the family has penned some words to pay tribute to Maria, and to also thank the local community for their support for what has been a difficult time.

“They’ve always been there for us, to give their kind words and a cuddle,” Tina said.

“It’s a small community and it has been touching to have that support.”

