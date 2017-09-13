34°
Frustrated hospital staff refuse to work in new wards

THE Health Services Union is calling for at least 13 extra staff members for Lismore Base Hospital after frustrated staff placed work bans.

HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said hospital workers will continue to service all opened wards, but will not participate in opening the next two wards until the government genuinely consults on staffing levels.

"It's pointless to invest millions in new hospital facilities if those facilities are not adequately staffed," Mr Hayes said.

"The redeveloped Lismore Base Hospital should be a wonderful community asset, but already it has been plagued by problems caused by under-staffing and under-resourcing.

"The new redevelopment has stretched our members to breaking point with workload issues."

He said workers are concerned the excessive workload could lead to injuries, and the level of care provided to patients is compromised.

HSU members are calling for the recruitment of:

- 3 additional full-time security staff;

- 3 additional full-time Health and Security Assistants (HSAs);

- 2.5 additional full-time wardspeople;

- 1 full-time X-ray operators in the Emergency Department;

- a review of staffing levels in the kitchen.

The Northern Star has put in a call to the health district for a comment on these issues.

