Frustrated cops reveal shocking drunk driver smashes

Police are shocked at the number of recent drink driving crashes.

A MAN may have his ankle amputated and several other people are badly injured after a spate of shocking drink driving smashes on the Tweed in recent weeks.

Frustrated Tweed cops have released details about nine smashes where they believe the driver was drunk behind the wheel - some recording high-range blood alcohol readings.

In the worst smash, an 18-year-old Bogangar man is at risk of having his ankle amputated after he was thrown from his motorbike after colliding with a car at Cabarita Beach at 9pm on Saturday July 14.

The teenager suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Blood tests were taken to investigate if he was affected by alcohol.

In an earlier smash, two drivers have been charged after an accident on Sutherland St, Kingscliff at 10.30pm on Monday, July 2.

A 45-year-old man from Cabarita was breath tested and returned a positive reading of .172

His license was suspended and he will face court at a later date.

The other driver was breath tested and returned a positive blood alcohol reading of .094. His licence was also suspended.

In another incident, a 47-year-old woman from Kielvale was charged with high range drink driving after she allegedly drove her silver Nissan Pulsar from a licenced venue in Murwillumbah at 6.40pm on July 20.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.211 - more than four times the legal limit - after her car crashed into a telegraph pole on the southern side of an intersection.

She refused transport to hospital and was instead taken to Murwillumbah police station.

She will front Murwillumbah Local Court on August 28.

In another shocking accident, an 18-year-old woman from South Murwillumbah suffered a fractured collar bone, broken ribs and a punctured lung and was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital after she failed to give way to a heavy loader truck at 10.55am on June 27 on Tweed Valley Way.

Police are investigating if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.

A fortnight later, a 45-year-old woman from Billinudgel allegedly crashed into a passing car while driving along Shara Blvd, Ocean Shores at 1pm on July 14.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of .225. She was charged with high range drink driving and had her licence suspended.

Another woman, 42 from Alstonville, suffered head injuries when she allegedly crashed into another car on Rifle Range Road, Bangalow at 2.35pm on July 5.

Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the smash.

A 20-year-old woman from Currumbin will also appear before the courts after she collided with another car on the M1 at Tyagarah at 9.10pm on June 30.

She returned a positive blood alcohol reading of .185, had her licence suspended and was charged with mid-range drink driving.

A 56-year-old man from Main Arm recorded a blood alcohol reading of .145 after he took the Cudgera Creek off ramp and ran into another car at 11pm on July 11.

He was charged with mid-range drink driving and was bailed to appear before the court.

A 46-year-old man from Bogangar suffered back injuries when he failed to negotiate a bend and hit an embankment while driving on Clothiers Creek Rod, Bogangar at 11pm on June 28.

Police are awaiting blood test results and are investigating if speed and alcohol were factors in the accident.