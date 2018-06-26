Frustrations boil over as depleted Rebels mauled

South Grafton Rebels centre Nick McGrady bursts into the backfield to score a try against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Oval.

South Grafton Rebels centre Nick McGrady bursts into the backfield to score a try against the Coffs Harbour Comets at Geoff King Motors Oval. Matt Deans

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the minimum players in all four grades, the South Grafton Rebels were on a hiding to nothing when they travelled to Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

The Rebels had 10 under-18s players take the field in what was a valiant effort against the Comets, with six of those players than backing up to fill out the minimum number in reggies.

But it was first grade where the Rebels paid the biggest price; without a man on the bench, the Rebels were downed 88-18 by a Comets side keen to pay appreciation to the Polynesian members of the club.

"I think it was a lack of commitment from some, and then the attitude of the boys on the day that really let us down,” club president Brad Rodda said after the game.

The Rebels were down to 10 men at one stage in the match with three blokes cooling their heels in the sin bin while winger Ant Skinner was sent off for multiple indiscretions.

"I think their might have been a few frustrations creep into the game as the scoreline mounted,” Rodda said.

The dismissal from the field means Skinner will be automatically charged after the game, with the winger to front the judiciary later this week.

The second half resembled more of a training run than a match as the Comets ran in a flurry of tries with fullback Peter Bula running riot for the home side.

The Rebels' league tag side also suffered its first loss of the season.