Fuel for thought

Fuel shortages?
bmuir
9th May 2018 10:36 AM

The Fairfax Media has reported that Australia has 22 days of crude oil, 59 days of LPG, 20 days of petrol, 19 days of aviation fuel and 21 days of diesel remaining. Brace for massive spikes in fuel prices across the board as we near our day zero.

News such as this makes me wonder two things.

Firstly, why we are so reliant on such an unsustainable, unreliable source of energy which makes as inextricably beholden to the Middle East? This is especially ludicrous as we have the potential to generate so much solar energy with a climate that lends itself to such ventures... and yet we don't capture this potential.

And, secondly, why don't we have federally mandated and regulated fuel reserves, as do many other developed countries?

