Fuel prices expected to drop

WHETHER you've got a big trip planned or not, it might be time to fill up your tank as petrol prices are expected to drop across the state.

Average prices for regular unleaded have been falling from a high of 132.9 cents per litre on Monday, with predictions it will fall further.

The current average in Grafton is 129.9 cents per litre, with prices expected to fall at least another six cents per litre in the next week.

Although prices are on the drop, they have still not reached the current past year average of 125.0, with prices falling to 112.9 last August pulling the figure down.

While prices are not expected to reach the bottom of the cycle until the third week in June, there are already a number of bargains to be found.

NRMA Chairman Kyle Loades said that unleaded prices were cheaper in many regional towns and motorists should keep an eye out for a bargain if they are hitting the road this long weekend.

"While prices are falling, it's still too easy for motorists to get caught out paying too much for petrol, " Mr Loades said.

"The NRMA is urging families filling up this long weekend to use the real-time data now available through the NRMA App - the difference in price between service stations in your own neighbourhood can be huge," Mr Loades said.

There were large differences between the fuel prices on Sunday morning in the Clarence Valley, with the lowest being 127.9 at Junction Hill and the dearest 139.9 at several outlets.