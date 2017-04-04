23°
Fuel relief for Clarence Valley overdue: NRMA

Clair Morton
| 4th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Bowsers Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Bowsers Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

WEEKS of "unreasonably high" fuel prices across the Clarence Valley have finally come to an end, with the numbers beginning to wind down at most petrol stations across the region.

Last week, Grafton's average unleaded petrol price of 138.2 cents per litre made it the second most expensive region to fill up across New South Wales.

The previous week's average of 137.8 cents per litre saw Grafton at the bottom of the pile again for affordability again, coming in at 54 out of 57 areas.

NRMA spokeswoman Rebecca Page said that with an improved Australian dollar, and the fact the wholesale price of fuel had fallen by about three dollars a barrel, there was no logical reason for Grafton retailers to hold prices so high.

"Around Christmas time oil-producing nations, mainly in Middle East, agreed to change their supply pattern and that made an impact on markets all around the world, so directly after Christmas we felt the brunt of those decisions," she said.

"However we're four months down the track now and there's no reason why motorists in the Clarence Valley shouldn't be feeling some reprieve at the bowser.

"In the last few days, if not the last few weeks, Grafton compared to places like Ballina and Lismore had a four cent difference, so there's room for prices to drop at least that much."

Yesterday, a number of outlets in Grafton and South Grafton had brought the cost of E10 unleaded down to 132.9 cents per litre, with the BP in South Grafton the only one to keep E10 prices at 137.9.

Prices were even better in Yamba, with the Caltex on Treelands Dr advertising unleaded petrol for 129.9 cents per litre.

Outliers included Coles Express in South Grafton, which was still trying to shift unleaded at 143.7.

"If prices are improving the picture should look very different next week," Ms Page said.

"No one fills up with one litre, you fill up with half a tank or a tank, so that can make a real difference to the hip pocket of motorists."

The NRMA spokeswoman added the best advice she could give motorists would be to check online for the best prices in the region and shop at independent retailers.

"We encourage people to make that informed choice before you fill up if you're serious about saving," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fuel price petrol bowser prices

