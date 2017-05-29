Three teenagers dead after horror highway crash

UPDATE: Three teenagers have been killed in a horror highway smash involving two trucks and a car this morning.

Paramedics confirmed three people died at the scene of the crash on the Newell Hwy at 6.12am today, about 30km south of Boggabilla across the Queensland border.

Queensland Ambulance Service executive manager of operations Glen Maule described the scene as "very severe".

"Unfortunately there's been three people deceased in this incident and we've transported … one of the other truck drivers to the Goondiwindi Hospital with some lacerations to his face and back pain," Mr Maule said.

"He's being assessed at the Goondiwindi Hospital at this stage and just awaiting to see whether he'll be transported further by one of our helicopters.

"The New South Wales ambulance service and one of their managers have been on scene and from what we've been told by the officers WHO responded from Goondiwindi it has been a very huge scene with debris from the vehicles involved in the accident spread over a fairly large area on the … highway."

The highway is expected to remain closed to all traffic for hours as police investigate the cause of the horror fatal rollover.

"One would expect that the police would have to do some significant inquiries into what's occurred this morning to be able to piece together what's happened to cause such a tragedy to occur with three young people in their late teens and mid-teens losing their lives," he said.

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious traffic crash involving a fuel tanker, truck and car this morning.

Initial reports from the scene suggest two trucks and a smaller car were involved in the collision on the Newell Hwy about 30km south of Boggabilla, across the Queensland border.

At least one of the vehicles involved was on fire when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene to back up NSW firefighters.

One person is believed to be trapped in one of the vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics have transported two people to Goondiwindi Hospital in a stable condition.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area but diversions are in place down the Carnarvon Hwy, Boonangar Rd, and Mungindi-Goondiwindi Bridge Rd to Goondiwindi on to the Bruxner Hwy to Boggabilla.