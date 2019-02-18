Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tanker carrying fuel to flood affected areas in western Queensland has exploded near Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied
A tanker carrying fuel to flood affected areas in western Queensland has exploded near Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied
News

Fuel tanker explodes, melts into road

by Elise Williams
18th Feb 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TANKER carrying fuel to flood-affected parts of northwest Queensland has exploded on the Landsborough Highway, west of Barcaldine.

The truck was carrying two different chemicals when a possible tyre blowout caused the explosion about 5.30am.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

 

Crews inspect the tanker, which has melted into the Landsborough Highway. Picture: Supplied
Crews inspect the tanker, which has melted into the Landsborough Highway. Picture: Supplied

 

The driver of the vehicle escaped uninjured in what Inspector Julia Cook described as a "extreme force of heat."

The clean-up is expected to be a lengthy process, with parts of the truck sticking to the road as it fused to the bitumen.

"There's quite a bit of clean up to do," Inspector Cook said.

"The truck actually melted into the road the fire was that intense."

Inspector Cook said the tanker may have been carrying fuel to flood-affected areas.

"The highway out here is the usual route for these types of motor vehicles," Inspector Cook said.

"It may have been on it's usual route or could have been travelling to the flood areas."

More Stories

Show More
explosion fuel tanker lansborough highway

Top Stories

    Maclean businesses in for the long haul

    premium_icon Maclean businesses in for the long haul

    Feature The Daily Examiner met with three Maclean businesses who have helped keep the town alive over many years

    ALS employees given ultimatum

    premium_icon ALS employees given ultimatum

    News Staff were forced to choose relocation or redundancy

    UPDATE: Truck driver charged following dangerous pursuit

    premium_icon UPDATE: Truck driver charged following dangerous pursuit

    Crime Truck seen allegedly weaving across road and ram through roadblock

    A wild new festival to hit Maclean

    A wild new festival to hit Maclean

    Whats On The event is designed to celebrate the wildlife of the Valley