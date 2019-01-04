Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

m1 crash
Breaking

Traffic chaos as fuel tanker explodes

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Jan 2019 9:55 AM

TRAFFIC has been brought to a standstill as firefighters struggle to get a fuel tanker fire under control.

The 36,000-litre tanker burst into flames on the M1 Princes Motorway at West Wollongong at about 9am.

Dark plumes of smoke have spread through the air, impacting visibility.

The flames are also impacting nearby bushland and residents who have been hearing massive explosions.

Firefighters have requested more water to get the blaze under control.

Commuters are being told to avoid the area if possible, with the road closed in both directions.

 

Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News
Passing motorists captured images of the blaze. Picture: Nine News

 

Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
Motorists are now being told to avoid the area. Picture: Nine News
editors picks fire fuel tanker highway m1 motorway roads roll over trucks

Top Stories

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Big Bash-ing us into submission

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Big Bash-ing us into submission

    Cricket THE Big Bash League graces our television screens every night for more than two months, and we want to know is this too much?

    • 4th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Have your say on council's draft road policy

    Have your say on council's draft road policy

    News Council asks for community to comment on proposed changes.

    DEATH TRAP: Shortcut a tragedy waiting to happen

    premium_icon DEATH TRAP: Shortcut a tragedy waiting to happen

    News Calls to close highway 'shortcut' before someone is killed

    2018 year of controversies as Valley keeps up scandal tally

    premium_icon 2018 year of controversies as Valley keeps up scandal tally

    News Controversy the word on everyone's lips in 2018.

    Local Partners