FUEL WARS: Battlelines drawn as servos buck price trend

Burnside resident Judy Abrahams always keeps an eye out for a good fuel price.

A PETROL price war has erupted in a pocket of the Coast, driving down the cost of a tank and luring motorists in search of a bargain.

It comes after national analysis revealed an average 24.7c/L gap between wholesale and retail prices had been recorded last week.

It was the biggest the margin had been since monitoring began in 2004.

The recently re-branded Liberty Tanawha was selling unleaded for 121.9c/L on Tuesday, which was the cheapest on the Coast according to the RACQ Fair Price website.

The website said 130.9c/L was a fair price for the Sunshine Coast.

Just down the road BP Tanawha was selling unleaded for 125.9c/L and around the corner Caltex Woolworths at Chancellor Park was selling for 124.9c/L.

That equated to savings of up to 28c/L for drivers willing to search further afield than Nicklin Way.

There, Shell Currimundi was 149.9c/L, Puma Currimundi was 147.7c/L, 7/Eleven Warana was 147.7c/L and BP Warana was 148.5c/L.

Burnside mum Judy Abrahams was among those taking advantage of Liberty Tanawha's prices on Tuesday.

She said she saved nearly 20c/L on what she would have paid in Nambour.

"Everything is price at the end of the day because we are seriously being ripped off in Australia," Mrs Abrahams said.

She said she and her husband kept an eye out for good prices, especially in the run up to the Christmas break.

"Fuel will go up - you always notice it coming up to any peak holiday."

Mapleton resident Russell Callow filled his four-wheel-drive and jerry cans with more than 115L.

"That saves us coming back down here for a while," Mr Callow said.

He said he learned of the cheap price on a fuel app.

Liberty Tanawha owner Jimmy Singh said he knocked down the old Matilda service station on Tanawha Tourist Drive after buying the site in June.

The new service station opened on November 24.

He said he also owned a Liberty in Gympie and a Shell at Goomeri.

"I will try to deliver the best fuel prices," Mr Singh said.