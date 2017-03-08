Fugitive had $500,000 of allegedly stolen cigarettes

A FUGITIVE accused of pointing a shotgun at police before taking them on a high speed chase appeared in Lismore Local Court via video link yesterday.

David Michael Bell, 38, was wanted in Queensland and South Australia when he allegedly pointed a gun at police after being pulled over at Macksville for a random breath test on December 11.

Bell escaped that day by allegedly ramming his panel van into a locked State Forestry gate near Urunga and running into bushland.

His run came to an end two and a half weeks later, however, on the night of December 30 when police sighted him in Woodburn and pursued his van for more than 200km.

Bell was arrested in the Richmond River, after driving the van into the water at South Ballina with an accomplice and attempting to swim away.

The Queensland man faces nine charges, including attempting to discharge a firearm with intent to resist arrest, failing to stop during a high speed chase, using false documents, and unlawfully obtaining stolen property.

Police allege that Bell had $500,000 of stolen cigarettes in his possession on the night of December 30, which may have been dumped at Tabbimoble.

Bell was formally refused bail following his arrest.

Yesterday Magistrate David Heilpern ordered Bell to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court next Tuesday, March 14.