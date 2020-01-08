Fulfil your funky new years resolution in Yamba

IF YOUR New Year’s resolution consisted of getting funky while drinking a craft beer and eating street food, you won’t have to wait long to tick it off.

Hot on the heels of multiple mass-boogies at this year’s Woodford Folk Festival, Kurilpa Reach will be closing out the summer edition of Yamba Bowlo’s Eat to the Beat.

The Brisbane five-piece had a stellar 2019, releasing two singles and building a steady following in their hometown and across the east coast.

“It has been definitely our biggest year, we went on two tours for the singles we released, played some smaller festivals,” guitarist, Will Murphy said.

“Then finishing the year and starting 2020 with Woodford. So it has been a really great year for us as a band.”

The young guitarist was clearly stoked the band were able to play not just one show, but “every day of the week” at the huge New Year festival in Queensland.

“It is definitely the biggest (festival) we have played at.”

“We made a lot of new fans and all the shows have just been so much fun.”

Will was looking forward to getting down to Yamba for the Eat to the Beat festival next weekend and said their live sound – a heady mix of funk, reggae and psychedelic – suited the vibe on the north coast.

“We always love heading south, especially in the coastal regions,” he said.

“We just try and make people dance, that is our main focus. Our sound is just about grooving and having a good time.”

One man who you might see on the dancefloor was Yamba Bowlo’s Blake Wolfe, who said after the success of the June festival the was excited to be putting on the event again in summer.

The only big change to the format was the festival would start a little later to avoid the summer heat.

There will be a range of food trucks, craft beer and kids activities and of course plenty of music throughout the afternoon.

Mr Wolfe said along with local act The Ruperts, he was really looking forward to seeing Kurilpa Reach “finish the night off”.

“I think everyone will be up dancing for that one,” he said.

Eat to the Beat runs from 4-9pm on Saturday, January 11 at Bowlo Sports and Leisure, Yamba.