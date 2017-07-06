Full force of Yorke

Marscay Force will attack the John Carlton Quality as a lead in to the Ramornie Handicap for trainer Gordon Yorke

JOHN CARLTON CUP: From the moment he stepped foot in his new stable on the Grafton Racecourse, former provincial trainer Gordon Yorke knew he wanted to win a Ramornie at 'home'.

But his love affair with the listed $150,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap stems from a lot longer ago.

Yorke was beaten in a photo finish in the 1999 Ramornie Handicap with stable speedster Pimpala Prince and has been champing at the bit to avenge his loss ever since.

He has now been aiming stable star and open weighted galloper Marscay Force at the Handicap for the past six months, but bad weather almost threw the plan out the window.

"This has always been the plan pending on the weather but we have lost a couple of meetings which completely mucked up his program," Yorke said.

"I have had to run him in a few unsuitable races.

"He ran second at Casino on the Beef Week Cup Day, which was a good 1000m challenge. Then Port was available but it was only 1000m which was just too short for him but it was the only thing around."

With Matthew McGuren in the saddle, the gelding ran a powerful race to finish fourth in the Wauchope Sprint, placing him well for a tilt at today's John Carlton Cup Quality (1206m).

A win in the Quality will give Yorke ballot exemption and a straight ride into the Ramornie Handicap next Wednesday and will be the completion of a troublesome program.

"I think I have salvaged (the preparations) enough; it doesn't help but I think everyone is in the same boat," Yorke said. "It would be just nice to get a runner into the Handicap.

"(The Carlton) gives everyone a chance to get a qualifier which slips you into the Handicap, and if you slip in at the bottom weight you can be a good chance of giving some of these city blokes a good run for their money."

The gelding by Natural Destiny, one of Yorke's premier sprinters in the late 1990s, will be ridden by apprentice Jag Guthmann-Chester in the John Carlton Cup as he aims for a jockey with a prior knowledge of the galloper.

"If we make it to the Handicap I have got to have someone to ride at 54kg and that instantly rules out half of Sydney and Brisbane," he said.

"You're better off going into the meeting with your guns blazing and with a jockey who knows the horse.

"This horse rides for him.

"You are never confident but I am happy with where the horse is at, he has to back up in a week if he runs and I think he is more than ready for that."