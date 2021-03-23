Full list of road closures, cancelled services

Find out which roads are closed due to flood waters.

﻿Information current as of 9.30am, Wednesday March 24, 2021

Coastal communities across the Clarence Valley are cut off due to flood waters with levels expected to still rise in the coming hours. The Bureau of Meteorology has provided the following flood information:

Clarence River:

Major flooding is occurring along the Clarence River at Grafton. Moderate flooding is occurring at Ulmarra and minor flooding at Maclean.

The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) may peak near 6.20 metres Wednesday evening with major flooding.

The Clarence River at Ulmarra may reach around 4.75 metres Wednesday evening with moderate flooding.

The Clarence River at Maclean is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (2.20 m) Wednesday morning. The river level may reach around 2.35 metres Wednesday night.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

Nymboida River at Nymboida 6.19 Falling 06:00 AM WED 24/03/21 Mann River at Mitchell 2.56 Steady 06:30 AM WED 24/03/21 Boyd River at Broadmeadows 6.16 Steady 06:00 AM WED 24/03/21 Clarence River at Tabulam 9.93 Falling 06:30 AM WED 24/03/21 Clarence River at Baryulgil 11.03 Steady 05:00 AM WED 24/03/21 Mann River at Jackadgery 7.28 Falling 12:00 AM WED 24/03/21 Clarence River at Lilydale 13.90 Rising 06:30 AM WED 24/03/21 Orara River at Glenreagh (Automatic Gauge) 7.08 Rising 06:30 AM WED 24/03/21 Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) 5.98 Rising 06:45 AM WED 24/03/21 Clarence River at Ulmarra 4.54 Rising 06:45 AM WED 24/03/21 Clarence River at Maclean 2.18 Steady 06:45 AM WED 24/03/21

ROAD CLOSURES

Big River Way - South Grafton

Byrons Lane

Cangai Bridge Road

Carrs Drive Yamba

Clarence Way at Chaselings Creek

Clarence Way at Double Swamp

Clarence Way Fine Flower

Coaldale Road

Coaldale Road at Chevalleys Bridge

Eatonsville Road, Eatonsville

Ewingar Road

Experiment Farm Road

Four Mile Lane

Gillets Bridge

Hanging Rock Road

Iluka Road at Esk River

James Lane

Kungala Road

Lawrence Road (various locations)

Lawrence Road - Grafton to Lawrence

Lower Kangaroo Creek Road

Martins Point Road - Harwood

Martins Point Road - Watts Lane Intersection

McPhersons Crossing

McPhillips Road

Mulquinneys Road

North Street - Wooli

Wooli Road falls away due to fast flowing water : A section of the Wooli Road collapsed as fast flowing water ate away at the side of it on Tuesday. Video: Nikki Voss Media

Old Ferry Road, Ashby

Old Glen Innes Road at Buccarumbi Bridge

Orara Way - Bluff Bridge

Orara Way at Lanitza

Orara Way at School Lane

Plain Station Road - Yates Flat

Possum Hole Lane Ulmarra

River Street - Harwood

Rogan Bridge Road

Rushforth Road Poley Bridge

School Lane, Braunstone

Shark Creek Road

Sherwood Creek Road

Shipmans Road

Shores Drive Yamba

Six Mile Lane, Grafton

Smiths Creek Road - Upper Copmanhurst

Solitude Lane

Summerland Way - Myrtle Creek

Tallawudjah Creek Road

Tucabia-Tyndale Road

Winegrove Road - Lilydale Bridge

Yamba Road at the Palmers Channel South Bank Road Intersection

BUS SERVICES

The Yamba and Grafton community is advised that with Yamba Road closed, all school bus services in Yamba are cancelled until further notice, including school bus services outside the local Yamba area and to Palmer's Island.

Route 386 Maclean to Iluka loop bus service is cancelled. Passengers can travel on bus Route 380 on limited stops around Yamba and this service will also operate from our Grafton depot to Maclean, not including Cowper or Old River Road stops which are inaccessible due to flooding.

The Lawrence Bus Service has advised that there will be no school services to Maclean, Grafton or for Lawrence Public School for today or Thursday. Friday is not yet confirmed but is unlikely to resume.

FERRY SERVICES

Lawrence and Ulmarra ferry services remain offline.

CLARENCE VALLEY SCHOOL CLOSURES

Baryulgil Public School

Chatsworth Island Public School

Clarence Valley Anglican School

Copmanhurst Public School

Cowper Public School

Elands Public School

Lawrence Public School

McAuley Catholic College Grafton

Nymboida Public School

Tabulam Public School

Ulmarra Public School

* Please note that other schools may be operational but with minimal supervision.

