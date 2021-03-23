Full list of road closures, cancelled services
Information current as of 9.30am, Wednesday March 24, 2021
Coastal communities across the Clarence Valley are cut off due to flood waters with levels expected to still rise in the coming hours. The Bureau of Meteorology has provided the following flood information:
Clarence River:
Major flooding is occurring along the Clarence River at Grafton. Moderate flooding is occurring at Ulmarra and minor flooding at Maclean.
The Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St) may peak near 6.20 metres Wednesday evening with major flooding.
The Clarence River at Ulmarra may reach around 4.75 metres Wednesday evening with moderate flooding.
The Clarence River at Maclean is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (2.20 m) Wednesday morning. The river level may reach around 2.35 metres Wednesday night.
Flood Safety Advice:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
- Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.
- Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.
- Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.
- Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.
|Nymboida River at Nymboida
|6.19
|Falling
|06:00 AM WED 24/03/21
|Mann River at Mitchell
|2.56
|Steady
|06:30 AM WED 24/03/21
|Boyd River at Broadmeadows
|6.16
|Steady
|06:00 AM WED 24/03/21
|Clarence River at Tabulam
|9.93
|Falling
|06:30 AM WED 24/03/21
|Clarence River at Baryulgil
|11.03
|Steady
|05:00 AM WED 24/03/21
|Mann River at Jackadgery
|7.28
|Falling
|12:00 AM WED 24/03/21
|Clarence River at Lilydale
|13.90
|Rising
|06:30 AM WED 24/03/21
|Orara River at Glenreagh (Automatic Gauge)
|7.08
|Rising
|06:30 AM WED 24/03/21
|Clarence River at Grafton (Prince St)
|5.98
|Rising
|06:45 AM WED 24/03/21
|Clarence River at Ulmarra
|4.54
|Rising
|06:45 AM WED 24/03/21
|Clarence River at Maclean
|2.18
|Steady
|06:45 AM WED 24/03/21
ROAD CLOSURES
Big River Way - South Grafton
Byrons Lane
Cangai Bridge Road
Carrs Drive Yamba
Clarence Way at Chaselings Creek
Clarence Way at Double Swamp
Clarence Way Fine Flower
Coaldale Road
Coaldale Road at Chevalleys Bridge
Eatonsville Road, Eatonsville
Ewingar Road
Experiment Farm Road
Four Mile Lane
Gillets Bridge
Hanging Rock Road
Iluka Road at Esk River
James Lane
Kungala Road
Lawrence Road (various locations)
Lawrence Road - Grafton to Lawrence
Lower Kangaroo Creek Road
Martins Point Road - Harwood
Martins Point Road - Watts Lane Intersection
McPhersons Crossing
McPhillips Road
Mulquinneys Road
North Street - Wooli
Old Ferry Road, Ashby
Old Glen Innes Road at Buccarumbi Bridge
Orara Way - Bluff Bridge
Orara Way at Lanitza
Orara Way at School Lane
Plain Station Road - Yates Flat
Possum Hole Lane Ulmarra
River Street - Harwood
Rogan Bridge Road
Rushforth Road Poley Bridge
School Lane, Braunstone
Shark Creek Road
Sherwood Creek Road
Shipmans Road
Shores Drive Yamba
Six Mile Lane, Grafton
Smiths Creek Road - Upper Copmanhurst
Solitude Lane
Summerland Way - Myrtle Creek
Tallawudjah Creek Road
Tucabia-Tyndale Road
Winegrove Road - Lilydale Bridge
Yamba Road at the Palmers Channel South Bank Road Intersection
BUS SERVICES
The Yamba and Grafton community is advised that with Yamba Road closed, all school bus services in Yamba are cancelled until further notice, including school bus services outside the local Yamba area and to Palmer's Island.
Route 386 Maclean to Iluka loop bus service is cancelled. Passengers can travel on bus Route 380 on limited stops around Yamba and this service will also operate from our Grafton depot to Maclean, not including Cowper or Old River Road stops which are inaccessible due to flooding.
The Lawrence Bus Service has advised that there will be no school services to Maclean, Grafton or for Lawrence Public School for today or Thursday. Friday is not yet confirmed but is unlikely to resume.
FERRY SERVICES
Lawrence and Ulmarra ferry services remain offline.
CLARENCE VALLEY SCHOOL CLOSURES
Baryulgil Public School
Chatsworth Island Public School
Clarence Valley Anglican School
Copmanhurst Public School
Cowper Public School
Elands Public School
Lawrence Public School
McAuley Catholic College Grafton
Nymboida Public School
Tabulam Public School
Ulmarra Public School
* Please note that other schools may be operational but with minimal supervision.
