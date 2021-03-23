More roads across the Clarence Valley have closed due to localised flooding.

More roads across the Clarence Valley have closed due to localised flooding.

Information current as of 8am, Tuesday March 23, 2021

With plenty more wet weather predicted for the remainder of the week, authorities are advising residents and visitors to avoid non-essential travel in these current conditions. If you must travel, here is the latest list of road closures for the Clarence Valley.

ROADS CLOSED

Braunstone Road between McPhersons Road and Armidale Road, Braunstone

Cangai Bridge Road

Carrs Drive, Yamba

Coaldale Road, Barrets Creek

Coaldale Road at Chevalley's Bridge

Eight Mile Lane at Sandy Crossing

Experiment Farm Road

Four Mile Lane, south of Washpool Road

Hanging Rock Road

Iluka Road at Esk River

James Lane

Kungala Road at Dundoo Bridge

Kungala Road near the Pacific Highway

Lower Kangaroo Creek Road at 15 Mile Creek

McPhersons Crossing at McPhersons Bridge

McPhillips Road at the bridge

Mulquinneys Road

Orara Way at Bluff Bridge

Orara Way at Lanitza

Orara Way at School Lane

Plain Station Road at Yates Flat

Possum Hole Lane at Ulmarra

Rogan Bridge Road

Rushforth Road Poley Bridge

School Lane, Braunstone

Sherwood Creek Road at Palm Creek tributary

Shipmans Road at Glenreagh

Shores Drive, Yamba

Six Mile Lane, Grafton

Tallawudjah Creek Road

Tucabia-Tyndale Road

Winegrove Road at Lilydale Bridge

IMPACTED ROADS

Armidale Road - Clouds Creek

Avenue Road at Lavidia

Clarence Way Fine Flower

Deep Creek Road Ulmarra

Lawrence Road

Wooli Road (multiple locations)

FERRY SERVICE

Both the Lawrence and Ulmarra ferries are out of service due to the wet weather conditions.

Originally published as Full list of Valley roads impacted by big wet