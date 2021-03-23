Full list of Valley roads impacted by big wet
Information current as of 8am, Tuesday March 23, 2021
With plenty more wet weather predicted for the remainder of the week, authorities are advising residents and visitors to avoid non-essential travel in these current conditions. If you must travel, here is the latest list of road closures for the Clarence Valley.
ROADS CLOSED
Braunstone Road between McPhersons Road and Armidale Road, Braunstone
Cangai Bridge Road
Carrs Drive, Yamba
Coaldale Road, Barrets Creek
Coaldale Road at Chevalley's Bridge
Eight Mile Lane at Sandy Crossing
Experiment Farm Road
Four Mile Lane, south of Washpool Road
Hanging Rock Road
Iluka Road at Esk River
James Lane
Kungala Road at Dundoo Bridge
Kungala Road near the Pacific Highway
Lower Kangaroo Creek Road at 15 Mile Creek
McPhersons Crossing at McPhersons Bridge
McPhillips Road at the bridge
Mulquinneys Road
Orara Way at Bluff Bridge
Orara Way at Lanitza
Orara Way at School Lane
Plain Station Road at Yates Flat
Possum Hole Lane at Ulmarra
Rogan Bridge Road
Rushforth Road Poley Bridge
School Lane, Braunstone
Sherwood Creek Road at Palm Creek tributary
Shipmans Road at Glenreagh
Shores Drive, Yamba
Six Mile Lane, Grafton
Tallawudjah Creek Road
Tucabia-Tyndale Road
Winegrove Road at Lilydale Bridge
IMPACTED ROADS
Armidale Road - Clouds Creek
Avenue Road at Lavidia
Clarence Way Fine Flower
Deep Creek Road Ulmarra
Lawrence Road
Wooli Road (multiple locations)
FERRY SERVICE
Both the Lawrence and Ulmarra ferries are out of service due to the wet weather conditions.
