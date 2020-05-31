Full list of restrictions lifting in each state from June 1

Australia will have some semblance of normality for the first time in three months, with lockdown restrictions set to ease significantly across the country for some states tomorrow.

States are implementing step two of the government's three-step framework to kickstart the nation's struggling economy.

A National Cabinet meeting on Friday confirmed Australia was "on track" to ease certain restrictions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

This could mean we'll have moved from stage two to three by July.

And there's some really good news if you're from Queensland, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing this morning that Queenslanders can start going on holidays within the state as early as noon tomorrow.

Here's what's happening tomorrow.

NEW SOUTH WALES

From tomorrow, expect the roads to be much busier as the state government lifts its intrastate travel ban - meaning you can now take a trip to anywhere within NSW.

Up to 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, pubs and cafes, subject to the four-square-metre rule. Bookings of no more than 10 people will be accepted and patrons must be seated.

ClubsNSW announced in a statement that the capacity of certain venues could increase beyond 50 patrons to a maximum of 500, in accordance with the number of restaurants and cafes inside the clubs.

"For example, a club with two restaurants and one cafe can admit up to 150 people at any one time, on the basis of 1 person per 4sq m and on the condition that those eateries are open at all relevant times," the statement said.

"Under these arrangements, clubs can permit patrons in the bar and gaming rooms up to the venue capacity and with 1.5 metres physical distancing in all areas. Staff and contractors are not included in the capacity limit."

Beauty salons will reopen to a maximum of 10 clients at a time, with magazines removed from waiting areas and clients subjected to the 4sq m rule.

Museums, galleries and libraries across the state will also open.

Up to 20 attendees will be allowed at weddings and 50 at funerals, and as many as 50 people can be in a place of worship at one time - though alternatives to sharing books or passing the collection plate will need to be introduced.

"We know how important these services are to individuals and families but as we ease restrictions further, we must remember to keep one another safe," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

VICTORIA

Monday will bring a slate of changes to Victoria, with up to 20 people allowed at your home at any one time, including members of your household, children and babies.

Restaurants, cafes and the dining areas of pubs will be allowed to reopen with up to 20 patrons, as long as physical distancing requirements are followed.

In line with school returning, skateparks and playgrounds will reopen. Outdoor group sport will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people and indoor and outdoor swimming pools will reopen to 20 patrons per space and a limit of three people per lane.

Victorians will see a return to art galleries, museums, libraries, zoos and other community facilities, with up to 20 people allowed in each separate space.

Holiday rentals, hotels and Airbnbs will be allowed for overnight stays across the state, as well as caravan parks and campsites.

Places of worship can open for up to 20 people per one space; and on top of the celebrant and couple, weddings with up to 20 guests are permitted. Funerals with up to 50 people, in addition to the officiant and funeral staff, will also be allowed.

Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours and massage parlours can reopen with up to 20 patrons subject to social distancing.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

QUEENSLAND

From tomorrow, Queenslanders can enjoy unlimited travel, including overnight stays throughout the state.

Also from midday tomorrow, cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs can host 20 people.

From noon on Friday, June 5, venues with more space will be allowed up to 20 people in each defined area if they follow an approved COVID Safe Industry Plan.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this has been brought forward due to the state's success at battling the virus. Originally these restrictions were meant to ease on June 12.

BREAKING: Start planning your holiday! We’re opening Queensland for Queenslanders from noon tomorrow.



WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Residents are now been permitted to travel to all parts of Western Australia, except for Commonwealth biosecurity areas and the state's 274 remote Aboriginal communities.

"This means people will be free to travel to all regions except the Kimberley and the bio security zones from this Friday," Premier Mark McGowan announced earlier this week.

Mr McGowan is yet to unveil a third phase of rolling back virus restrictions, though it is predicted to come into play in mid-June.

This will likely involve increasing the number of people allowed at gatherings, as well as relaxing restrictions further for gyms, beauty therapy parlours, public playgrounds, galleries, cinemas and outdoor gym equipment.

TASMANIA

If you're Tasmanian, then you'll have to be patient; the state is rolling back restrictions slightly later than other states, with June 9 and 15 beings the days to look forward to.

June 15 is D-Day for the next round of rules to be rolled back in Tasmania, though high school students in years 7 to 10 will return to school on June 9.

From June 15, Tasmanians can look forward to up to 20 people being allowed to gather in both indoor and outdoor areas - including restaurants, cinemas and museums - and funerals of up to 50 people.

Restrictions on people staying in hotels and caravan parks will also be lifted so people can move around the state and stay overnight.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

From noon on Friday, the two-hour limit on indoor activities in the Northern Territory will be removed.

Bars and clubs will be permitted to operate without food being compulsory; and entertainment venues and cinemas will be allowed to reopen.

Team sports such as football and netball will be permitted, and amusement parks, sporting arenas and stadiums can open with seating in an approved configuration.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

The ACT is one of the states rolling back restrictions in time with the start of a new month.

From tomorrow, Canberrans will be allowed to visit NSW for a holiday.

Further lifting of restrictions has not yet been announced.

For now, they can enjoy a number of relaxed rules, including indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and up to 10 patrons allowed in restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs (with dining areas) at a time.

South Australia's Premier Steve Marshall.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

From tomorrow, the reopening of beauty salons, gyms and cinemas will start.

South Australia's Premier Steve Marshall announced his state was making good progress in the fight against the virus, with extremely low numbers of new COVID-19 infections and high levels of testing.

"If it continues, it opens up a world of possibilities of when and what (restrictions) we'll be able to remove in the future," Mr Marshall said.

As a result, Mr Marshall brought forward SA's two-step plan to tomorrow, meaning cinemas and theatres will reopen with a maximum of 20 people, as will galleries and museums.

Beauty, nail, tattoo and massage parlours can reopen tomorrow, subject to the 4sq m rule.

Venues will be allowed up to a maximum of 80 people, provided they can have 20 in discrete rooms or areas within the establishment, and pubs will be permitted to serve drinks without a meal - though patrons must be seated.

Similar to other states, funerals will now be allowed as many as 50 attendees.

Driving instruction lessons can resume; gyms and indoor fitness venues can reopen for up to 20 people at a time; and non-contact sport can also pick up again.