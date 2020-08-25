Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
51 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
51 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
News

FULL LIST: The 51 people expected to appear in court today

Megan Sheehan
25th Aug 2020 9:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

 

• Abun, Johnny

• Archer, Emma Maree

• Batkines, Garrett Martin

• Beer, Skye Larissa Joy

• Boag, Jason Mitchell

• Bray, Ella Jade

• Buckley, Darryn Glenn

• Burns, Kimberley Jane

• Canavan, Christopher Rex

• Chadwick, Shelley Maree

• Chalk, David Joel

• Clarke, Drew Douglas

• Elworthy, Sara Jane

• Evans, Glynn David

• Fischer, Nicole Dorothea

• Flett, Jonethen Joseph

• Fogarty, Ngutji Nyarki

• Gooroodoyal, Kuvera

• Hancock, Tracey Lee

• Henricks, Renee

• Hoang, Quy Cong

• Hughes, Robert Noel

• Hulley, Mark Darren

• MIngle, Karl Stan

• Jaiwang, Nattapong

• Jensen, Michael John

• Kiesler, James

• Kusci, Kerem

• Landt, Travis John

• Limb, Sarah Jade Darrel

• Luhrs, Nathan Richard

• Lydiard, Cory John

• Micak, Krystal Kylie

• Minniecon, Aaron Shane

• Naske, Shaun Patrick

• Orreal-Avery, Stefani Jane

• Pickup, Steven Geoffrey

• Price, Emily Alice

• Pulleine, Anthony James

• Rayson, Glenn David

• Rombo, Angela Naralie

• Ryan, Jason Robert

• Sharp, Bronson Damien

• Smith, Stephen Anthony

• Soden, Craig Anthony

• Sweetman, Patrick Jon

• Tracey, Ronald Patrick

• Trindall, Harley Lee

• Tucker, James Lawrence John

• Williamson, Kaleb-Shai Montell

• Willmott, Kyron Jake

Community Newsletter SignUp
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Works starts on $21M aged care development

        Premium Content Works starts on $21M aged care development

        News VIDEO: Earthworks are finally underway on a 144-bed Clarence Valley aged care facility 17 years in the making.

        Man injured during alleged violent machete attack

        Premium Content Man injured during alleged violent machete attack

        News A 47-year-old received significant injuries in the alleged assault and was flown to...

        IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of the people appearing in Grafton district court, August 25

        Daily Catch-up: August 25

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: August 25

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!