FULL RESULTS: 63rd Grafton Dance Eisteddfod

Morning, April 8
Sec 725 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Aqua Waters - 79 HC - Jye Cone
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 711 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Amelie Carpenter 83; 2nd Holly Cooper 82; 3rd Corrie Wells 81; 4th Cinta Hamilton 80; HC Imogen Roworth, Abbey Spears, Charlee Thompson, Lily Leven, Bella Roberts
Trophy donated by Holly Wall
Sec 720 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Lily Warner 80; HC Jye Cone
Sec 710 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Chantell Claydon 80; HC Makayla Elms
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 716 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Corrie Wells 81; 2nd Amelia Harrison 80; HC Mason Cone
Sec 726 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Bella Roberts 81; HC Katie Hodgson
Sec 712 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Psalm Pratley 82; 2nd Lily Hibbaid 81 ; 3rd Hailey Bugden 80; HC Shoshana Williams-Lee, Darcie McInally, Ella Butler
Trophy donated by Cinta Hamilton
Sec 721 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Belle Wall 83; 2nd Abbey Spears 82; 3rd Corrie Wells 81; HC Ella Chowdhury
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 717 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Hailey Bugden 82; 2nd Kayla Ellis 81; HC Dolores Johnson
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
AFTERNOON - APRIL 8
Sec 501 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Chantell Claydon 79; HC Makayla Elms
Trophy donated by Josie Bindon
Sec 600 - TAP - SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Aqua Waters 79
Sec 500 - BALLET - STORY BOOK or NURSERY RHYME CHARACTER SOLO - 5 years & under
1st Hannah Beattie 81
Sec 727 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Jessica Wilson 84; 2nd Madison Pearce 82
Sec 540 - JAZZ - SOLO - 6 years & under
1st Aqua Waters 80
Trophy donated by Rose Jones
Sec 722 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Darcie McInally 84; 2nd Tahli Styles 83; 3rd Madison Pearce 81; 4th Keziah Ensbey-Green 80; HC Tayla Willis, Larni Beadman, Shoshana Williams-Lee
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 713 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Kit Thompson 85; 2nd Aleisha Quay 83; 3rd Claudia de Carle 81; 4th Charli Newman 80; HC Tayla Mackay, Emily Paterson, Nicola Wilson
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 718 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Chloe Szabo 83; 2nd Claudia de Carle 82; 3rd Edie Burgess 81; HC Alana Madden
NIGHT, APRIL 8
Sec 714 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Hannah Joseph 85; 2nd Ember Edie 83
Trophy donated by Rose Jones
Sec 728 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Teo Ross 86; 2nd Nicola Wilson 84; HC Matisse Hibbard
Sec 719 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Ember Edie 79
Sec 723 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Jessica Harrison 85; 2nd Emily Hodges 84; 3rd Sarah Maher 83; HC Sienna Hall
Sec 729 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Hannah Joseph 79
Sec 724 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Lily Allen 85; 2nd Kyra Pilon 84; 3rd Hannah Mourin 82; HC Saule Lane
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
GROUPS DAY
MORNING, APRIL 9
Sec 776 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - 8 years & under
1st Studio 1 Dance Academy 82
Sec 751 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 10 years & under
1st Clarence River Dance Academy 84 ELIZABETH PAYNE PERPETUAL TROPHY
HC Julie Ross Dance Studio, Studio 1 Dance Academy
Sec 760 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 8 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84; HC Studio 1 Dance Academy, Carnivale Dance Co.
Sec 756 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 10 years & under
1st Valley Performing Arts Centre (A) 84 S & D WELCH REMOVALS PERPETUAL TROPHY
HC Casino Dance Academy (A), Julie Ross Dance Studio
Sec 750 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 8 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 82
Sec 761 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 10 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84; HC Dance Lab Australia
Sec 755 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 8 years & under
1st Studio 1 Dance Academy (B) 84 CROPPERS AUTO REPAIRS PERPETUAL TROPHY
2nd Casino Dance Academy HC Clarence River Dance Academy
Sec 772 - GROUPS - TAP - 10 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 EVA WOOD MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY
2nd Casino Dance Academy 83 HC Rebecca Spears Dance Studio
Sec 777 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - 10 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 83 PARNELL PERPETUAL TROPHY
Sec 765 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - 12 years & under
1st Clarence River Dance Academy 86 HC Rebecca Spears Dance Studio, Julie Ross Dance Studio
Sec 771 - GROUPS - TAP - 8 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 84 HAMPSHIRE FAMILY PERPETUAL TROPHY
Sec 768 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - 12 years & under
1st Dance Lab Australia 83
Sec 782 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 10 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 85 CRISPIN CABINETMAKERS PERPETUAL TROPHY
2nd Casino Dance Academy (B) 84
Sec 773 - GROUPS - TAP - 12 years & under
1st Rebecca Spears Dance Studio (A) 85 MILK VENDORS ASSOCIATION PERPETUAL TROPHY;
2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 83; HC Rebecca Spears Dance Studio (B)
AFTERNOON - APRIL 9
Sec 754 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - Open
1st Clarence River Dance Academy 86; HC Julie Ross Dance Studio (A)
Sec 763 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 14 years & under
1st Clarence River Dance Academy 87 TRIMBLE, ENSBEY & ASSOCIATES PERPETUAL TROPHY; 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 85; HC Valley Performing Arts Centre
Sec 752 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 12 years & under
1st Clarence River Dance Academy 84 ADA & FLYNN PHARMACY PERPETUAL TROPHY
Sec 764 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - Open
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 86 STUDIO 1 DANCE ACADEMY PERPETUAL TROPHY; 2nd Clarence River Dance Academy (A) 85; HC Casino Dance Academy
Sec 762 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 12 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84; NATIONAL BANK STAFF PERPETUAL TROPHY
Sec 767 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - Open
1st Valley Performing Arts Centre (B) 85 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio (B) 84
HC Clarence River Dance Academy (A), Clarence River Dance Academy (B)
Sec 757 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 12 years & under
1st Rebecca Spears Dance Studio 86 TREVOR CROFT MECHANICAL GROUP
2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 84
HC Clarence River Dance Academy (A), Clarence River Dance Academy (B)
Sec 766 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - 14 years & under
1st Clarence River Dance Academy 86 2nd Valley Performing Arts Centre 83
Sec 753 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 14 years & under
1st Harbour Performing Arts Centre 87 CROPPPERS AUTO SALES PERPETUAL TROPHY
2nd Clarence River Dance Academy 85
Sec 780 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - Open
1st Casino Dance Academy 84 HC Studio 1 Dance Academy
BIG RIVER TIMBERS PERPETUAL TROPHY
Sec 786 - GROUPS - DANCE TEACHER FEATURE
1st Rebecca Spears Dance Studio 85 HC Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 783 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 12 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 DISCO MARINE PERPETUAL TROPHY
HC Casino Dance Academy
Sec 779 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - 14 years & under
1st Casino Dance Academy 83 JOHN VAN VYFEKKEN PERPETUAL TROPHY
HC Studio 1 Dance Academy
6.30 pm - SUNDAY NIGHT - 9TH APRIL 2017
Sec 759 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - Open
1st Clarence River Dance Academy (B) 87 MR & MRS GOUGH PERPETUAL TROPHY
2nd Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre 86 ½ 3rd Julie Ross Dance Studio (C) 86
HC Clarence River Dance Academy(A), Julie Ross Dance Studio (B)
Sec 770 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - Open
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 85 HC Valley Performing Arts Centre
Sec 758 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 14 years & under
1st Clarence River Dance Academy 87 KIM DAHL REAL ESTATE PERPETUAL TROPHY
2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio (B) 85 3rd Valley Performing Arts Centre 83
HC Dance Lab Australia
Sec 775 - GROUPS - TAP - Open
1st Valley Performing Arts Centre (B) 85 STUDIO 1 DANCE ACADEMY PERPETUAL TROPHY
2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio (A) 83
Sec 784 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 14 years & under
1st Valley Performing Arts Centre (B) 85 HC Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre
Sec 774 - GROUPS - TAP - 14 years & under
1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 DUROUX FAMILY PERPETUAL TROPHY
HC Casino Dance Academy
Sec 785 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - Open
1st Clarence River Dance Academy (A) 86 CETNAJ LIGHTING PERPETUAL TROPHY
2nd Rebecca Spears Dance Studio (B) 84 3rd Studio 1 Dance Academy 83
ANN'S SCREENPRINTING PERPETUAL TROPHY - Most Outstanding Group -
Harbour Performing Arts Centre
MORNING - APRIL 10
Sec 554 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Bella Huish 85 2nd Hayley Liquete 84 3rd Paige Ormiston 83 4th Zannalee Corkery 82
HC Katie Hodgson, Ella Liquete, Lily Leven
Trophy donated by Alena Nieuwerth
Sec 647 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Belle Wall 83 HC Piper Reeves
Sec 541 - JAZZ - SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Paige Ormiston 86 2nd Bella Huish 85 3rd Katie Hodgson 84 4th Bella Gleeson 83
HC Abbey Spears, Charlee Thompson, Zannalee Corkery, Bella Roberts
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 549 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Paige Ormiston 84 2nd Amelie Carpenter 83 3rd Belle Wall 82
HC Abbey Spears, Ruby Thompson, Bella Huish
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 693 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 8 years & under
1st Mia Morrison & Bella Gleeson 84 HC Holly Cooper & Mason Cone
Sec 520 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION - 8 years & under
1st Callie Whyte 82 2nd Bella Huish 81
AFTERNOON - APRIL 10
Sec 502 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Hayley Liquete 85 2nd Cinta Hamilton 84 3rd Charlee Thompson 83 ½ 4th Belle Wall 82
HC Bella Huish, Annabelle Hourigan, Corrie Wells, Imogen Roworth, Katie Hodgson
Trophy donated by Lucy Hackett
Sec 515 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Bella Huish 84 2nd Amelie Carpenter 83 3rd Abbey Spears 82
HC Charlee Thompson
Sec 607 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Belle Wall 83
Sec 510 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Hayley Liquete 84 2nd Corrie Wells 83 3rd Annabelle Hourigan 82
HC Anya King
Trophy donated by Tess & Sophie Zahner
Sec 641 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Belle Wall 84 2nd Chelsea Scully 83 HC Bella Roberts
Sec 601 - TAP - SOLO - 8 years & under
1st Zannalee Corkery 85 2nd Abbey Spears 84 3rd Paige Ormiston 83
HC Belle Wall
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 616 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under
1. Charlee Thompson 2. Amelia Harrison 3.
4. Ruby Thompson 5. Paige Ormiston 6. Zannalee Corkery
1st Chelsea Scully 82 2nd Abbey Spears 80
NIGHT - APRIL 10
Sec 648 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zayarnee Bornholt 85 2nd Abby McBeath 84 HC Rylan Cone
Sec 571 - JAZZ - HIP HOP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Shelby Crowther 84
Sec 542 - JAZZ - SOLO - 9 years
1st Lara Spears 84 2nd Abby McBeath 83 HC Shelby Crowther
Trophy donated by Hannah Joseph
Sec 694 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 10 years & under
1st Cleo Davison & Tahli Styles 85 2nd Darcie McInally & Jaela Hibbard 83
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 543 - JAZZ - SOLO - 10 years
1st Eva Chapelle 86 2nd Zayarnee Bornholt 85 3rd Dolores Johnson 84 4th Jessica Wilson 83
HC Imogen Parry, Jessica Marsh, Amy Shipman, Lilli Jarrett, . Kalani Ellis
Trophy donated by Jaslyn Ross
Sec 550 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Eva Chapelle 85 2nd Zayarnee Bornholt 84 3rd Darcie McInally 83 4th Lara Spears 82
HC Kiara Reeves, Dolores Johnson, Jessica Marsh, Cleo Davison
Trophy donated by Monique Green
MORNING - APRIL 11
Sec 556 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 10 years
1st Zoe Roberts 89 2nd Eva Chapelle 87 3rd Zayarnee Bornholt 86 4th Dolores Johnson 85
HC Hailey Bugden, Jessica Wilson, Amber Hahn
Trophy donated by Shakira Cheers
Sec 562 - JAZZ - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zoe Roberts 86 2nd Eva Chapelle 85 3rd Ginta Hamilton 84 4th Zayarnee Bornholt 83
HC Cleo Davison, Krystal Espaze-Foster, Dolores Johnson, Jessica Marsh
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 555 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 9 years
1st Tayla Willis 84 2nd Lara Spears 83 3rd Psalm Pratley 82 HC Cadence McShane
Trophy donated by Tayla Lawer
Sec 566 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Eva Chapelle 87 2nd Zoe Roberts 86 3rd Sienna Evans 85 4th Georgia Paget 84
HC Cinta Hamilton, Hailey Bugden, Cleo Davison, Zayarnee Bornholt, Shoshana Williams-Lee
Trophy donated by Shelayna Boorer
AFTERNOON - APRIL 11
Sec 503 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 9 years
1st Lara Spears 83 2nd Shelby Crowther 82 HC Jorja Reeves, Cadence McShane, Abby McBeath
Sec 504 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 10 years
1st Zoe Roberts 86 2nd Kiara Reeves 84 3rd Amy Shipman 83 ½
HC Dolores Johnson, Amber Hahn
Trophy donated by Jacqueline Samms
Sec 516 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Lara Spears 84 3rd Amy Shipman 83 4th Dolores Johnson 82
HC Kiara Reeves, Hailey Bugden, Tahli Styles
Sec 511 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Darcie McInally 84 3rd Dolores Johnson 83
HC Zayarnee Bornholt, Amy Shipman, Psalm Pratley
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 521 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Hailey Bugden 84 2nd Zayarnee Bornholt 83 3rd Cadence McShane 82
HC Krystal Espaze-Foster, Dolores Johnson
Sec 661 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Kiara Reeves 83 2nd Amber Hahn 82
NIGHT- APRIL 11
Sec 643 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Topaz Hall 85 2nd Matisse Hibbard 84 HC Emily Hodges
Trophy donated by Astoria Chapman
Sec 609 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Topaz Hall 87 2nd Amy Gillespie 85 3rd Tarli Prodger 82
HC Holly Wall, Emily Hodges
Trophy donated by Ally Summers
Sec 613 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Xailyn Ellis 82
Sec 603 - TAP - SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Teo Ross 87 ½ 2nd Topaz Hall 86 3rd Amy Gillespie 85 4th Saylor Davis 83 ½
HC Holly Wall, Leia Golding, Jacqueline Samms, Chloe Szabo, Alena Nieuwerth, Emily Hodges
Trophy donated by Lilli Jarrett
Sec 618 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Jessica Harrison 85 2nd Matisse Hibbard 84 3rd Amy Gillespie 83 4th Leia Golding 82
HC Topaz Hall, Aleisha Quay, Chloe Szabo
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
MORNING - APRIL 12
Sec 642 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Kalani Ellis 84 HC Jaela Hibbard, Zayarnee Bornholt
Sec 608 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Jessica Wilson 83 2nd Darcie McInally 82 HC Kalani Ellis
Trophy donated by Tarli Prodger
Sec 602 - TAP - SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Zayarnee Bornholt 85 2nd Lara Spears 83 3rd Cleo Davison 82 4th Kalani Ellis 81 ½
HC Dolores Johnson, Hailey Bugden, Jessica Marsh, Jaela Hibbard
Trophy donated by Jacqueline Samms
Sec 662 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Topaz Hall 85 2nd Saylor Davis 74 HC Josie Bindon
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 617 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under
1st Dolores Johnson 85 2nd Lara Spears 84 3rd Kiara Reeves 82
HC Jaela Hibbard
Sec 557 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 11 years
1st Annaliese Kelvin 87 2nd Maya McGrath 86 3rd Abbey George 85 ½ 4th Josie Bindon 84
HC Tashi Goodrich, Jessi Hough, Sienna Hall, Amy Gillespie, Eleanor Bond
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
AFTERNOON - APRIL 12
Sec 567A - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Abbey George 86 2nd Amy Gillespie 85 ½ 3rd Jessi Hough 85 4th Nicola Wilson 84
HC Eleanor Bond, Bella Harvey, Zoe Corkery
Trophy donated by Rivers Dance Centre
Sec 558 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 12 years
1st Charlie Young 87 2nd Leia Golding 86 3rd Jacqueline Samms 85 ½ 4th Teo Ross 85
VHC Hannah Furniss, Shakira Cheers, Julia Burnes
HC Saylor Davis, Inneka Crispin, Alana Madden
Trophy donated by Nina Green
Sec 563 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Hannah Furniss 87 2nd Shakira Cheers 86 ½ 3rd Kellie Tsujimoto 86 4th Annaliese Kelvin 85
VHC Josie Bindon, Leia Golding , Inneka Crispin
HC Charlie Young, Bridget Whelan, Jacqueline Samms, Abbey George
Trophy donated by Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre
NIGHT - APRIL 12
Sec 544 - JAZZ - SOLO - 11 years
1st Sienna Hall 86 2nd Amy Gillespie 85 3rd Abbey George 84 ½ 4th Nicola Wilson 84
VHC Josie Bindon HC Bella Harvey, Maya McGrath, Annaliese Kelvin
Trophy donated by Krystal Espaze-Foster
Sec 551 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Inneka Crispin 87 2nd Shakira Cheers 86 3rd Sophie Zahner 85 4th Josie Bindon 84
HC Amy Gillespie, Alena Nieuwerth, Jacqueline Samms, Abbey George
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 545 - JAZZ - SOLO - 12 years
1st Inneka Crispin 86 2nd Jacqueline Samms 85 ½ 3rd Shakira Cheers 85 4th Sophie Zahner 84 ½
VHC Saylor Davis, Teo Ross
HC Hannah Furniss, Alena Nieuwerth
Trophy donated by Carnivale Dance Co.
MORNING - APRIL 13
Sec 567 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Shakira Cheers 88 2nd Josie Bindon 86 3rd Charlie Young 85 4th Alana Madden 85
VHC Hannah Furniss, Leia Golding
HC Inneka Crispin, Bridget Whelan, Kellie Tsujimoto
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 649 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Topaz Hall 87 2nd Tahli Prodger 85 3rd Abbey George 84 ½
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 572 - JAZZ - HIP HOP SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Saylor Davis 86 2nd Shakira Cheers 85 HC Sophie Zahner
Trophy donated by Lilli Jarrett
Sec 695 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 12 years & under
1st Annaliese Kelvin & Leia Golding 86 2nd Alana Madden & Jessica Marsh 84
3rd Jessica Harrison & Amy Gillespie 83 ½ HC Jaslyn Ross & Pearl Frost
Trophy donated by Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre
Sec 505 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 11 years
1st Amy Gillespie 88 2nd Josie Bindon 86 3rd Eleanor Bond 85 4th Abbey George 84
HC Sienna Hall, Aleisha Quay, Jessica Harrison
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
AFTERNOON - APRIL 13
Sec 506 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 12 years
1st Hannah Furniss 88 2nd Inneka Crispin 87 3rd Charlie Young 86 4th Shakira Cheers 85
HC Jacqueline Samms, Topaz Hall, Teo Ross, Syarn Lee
Trophy donated by Elizabeth Rose
Sec 517 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Hannah Furniss 89 2nd Jacqueline Samms 86 3rd Charlie Young 85 4th Eleanor Bond 84
HC Shakira Cheers, Inneka Crispin, Amy Gillespie, Abbey George
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 512 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Amy Gilespie 87 2nd Shakira Cheers 86 ½ 3rd Hannah Furniss 86 4th Charlie Young 85
HC Josie Bindon, Tarli Prodger, Inneka Crispin
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
NIGHT - APRIL 13
Sec 650 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Ginger Freudenstein 85 Lester Channels Perpetual Trophy
HC Shelayna Boorer
Sec 522 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under
1st Inneka Crispin 86 2nd Jacqueline Samms 85 3rd Amy Gillespie 84 4th Ainhoa Appleton 83
HC Tarli Prodger
Sec 573 - JAZZ - HIP HOP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Shelayna Boorer 86 HC Layla Grant
Trophy donated by Giaan White
Sec 547 - JAZZ - SOLO - 14 years
1st Madeline Aspinall 88 2nd Malana Chapelle 87 3rd Caitlin Finlayson 86 ½
4th Shelayna Boorer 86
HC Chelsea Pitt, Amy Knott, Hannah Joseph, Amelie Pollock
Trophy donated by Alexandra Rook
Sec 696 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 14 years & under
1st Amy Knott & Tess Zahner 85
Sec 552 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Shelayna Boorer 88 2nd Madeline Aspinall 87 3rd Malana Chapelle 86 4th Chelsea Pitt 85
HC Kaitlin Simon, Amy Knott, Lily Allen
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
MORNING - APRIL 14
Sec 559 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 13 years
1st Zarah Golding 88 2nd Sophie Ryan 86 3rd Caitlin Finlayson 84 ½ 4th Hannah Joseph 84
HC Tanami McGuire, Lily Johnson, Amy Knott, Saulae Lane
Trophy donated by Josie Bindon
Sec 564 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Malana Chapelle 87 2nd Shelayna Boorer 86 3rd Zarah Golding 84 ½ 4th Madeline Aspinall 84
HC Renae Shepherd, Chelsea Pitt, Sophie Ryan, Amy Knott, Hannah Mourin
Trophy donated by Zayarnee Bornholt
Sec 560 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 14 years
1st Madeline Aspinall 90 2nd Malana Chapelle 88 3rd Chelsea Pitt 85 4th Shelayna Boorer 84 ½
VHC Sebastian Harper HC Mia-Clare Cox, Renae Shepherd E Lucy Hackett
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 568 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 13 years
1st Zarah Golding 86 2nd Caitlin Finlayson 85 ½ 3rd Amelie Pollock 85
HC Hannah Mourin, Sophie Ryan
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 663 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Madeline Aspinall 87 HC Sebastian Harper, Renae Shepherd
AFTERNOON - APRIL 14
Sec 507 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Madeline Aspinall 90 2nd Mia-Clare Cox 89 ½ 3rd Sebastian Harper 88 4th Amy Knott 86
HC Sophie Ryan, Hannah Mourin, Tanami McGuire
Trophy donated by Amy Gillespie
Sec 518 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Madeline Aspinall 88 2nd Sophie Ryan 87 3rd Tanami McGuire 85 4th Amy Knott 84
HC Lily Johnson, Hannah Joseph
Sec 513 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Mia-Clare Cox 88 2nd Tanami McGuire 87 3rd Renae Shepherd 86
HC Madeline Aspinall, Sebastian Harper
Trophy donated by Ainhoa Appleton
Sec 523 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Tanami McGuire 85 2nd Sophie Ryan 84 3rd Renae Shepherd 83 ½
HC Chelsea Pitt
NIGHT, APRIL 14
Sec 644 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Ally Summers 84
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 645 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - Open
1st Astoria Chapman 84
Sec 610 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Lily Johnson 85 2nd Uriah Flowers 84 ½ HC Maya Johnson
Trophy donated by Darcie Eckersley
Sec 615 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - Open
1st Astoria Chapman 84
Sec 611 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - Open
1st Claudia Wilson 88 2nd Darcie Eckersley 86
Trophy donated by Grace Jones
Sec 690 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Shelayna Boorer 88 ½ 2nd Malana Chapelle 88 3rd Meika Hennessy 84 4th Lily Rawson 83
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 614 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Lily Johnson 86 2nd Tayley Robertson 85
Sec 620 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Rhianna Birch 86 HC Jamila Grace
Sec 604 - TAP - SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Maya Johnson 85 2nd Uriah Flowers 84 ½ 3rd Lily Johnson 84
HC Libby Wyatt, Grace Jones
Trophy donated by Darcie McInally
Sec 605 - TAP - SOLO - Open
1st Hana Truban 87 2nd Rhianna Birch 85 HC Claudia Wilson, Macy Stewart
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 619 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under
1st Maya Johnson 84 2nd Olivia Wilson 83 ½ HC Grace Jones
MORNING, APRIL 15
Sec 561 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - Open
1st Holly Barker-McKenzie 86 2nd Meggie Ryder 85 3rd Hana Truban 84 4th Rhianna Birch 84
HC Alexandra Rook, Jamila Grace, Tyarn Clark, Ashlynn Tibbs, Saskia Ramsey
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 565 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Amy Welsh 85 2nd Grace King 84 3rd Jamila Grace 83 ½ 4th Hana Truban 83
HC Meggie Ryder, Delilah Thorncraft, Holly Barker-McKenzie
Trophy donated by Ashley Albert Performing Arts
Sec 570 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - Open
1st Rhianna Birch 89 2nd Hana Truban 88 ½ 3rd Amy Welsh 87 4th Meggie Ryder 85
HC Tyarn Clark, Alexandra Rook, Delilah Thorncraft, Grace King
Trophy donated by Jacqueline Samms
Sec 574 - HIP HOP SOLO - Open
1st Jamila Grace 85 HC Rhianna Birch
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
AFTERNOON - APRIL 15TH
Sec 525 - BALLET - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo
1st Amy Gillespie 171 ½ Catherine Gorrie Perpetual Trophy
2nd Abbey George 170
Sec 508 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - Open
1st Meggie Ryder 90 Elizabeth Pigg Perpetual Trophy
2nd Ashlynn Tibbs 86 3rd Tyarn Clark 84
Sec 621 - TAP - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Slow section B - Fast section (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)
1st Jaela Hibbard 169 Joan McBay Mothers Club Perpetual Trophy
Sec 519 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Meggie Ryder 85 2nd Saskia Ramsey 84
Trophy donated by Belle Wall
Sec 664 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - Open
1st Darcie Eckersley 85 HC Astoria Chapman
Sec 575 - JAZZ & MODERN - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under
A - Modern Expressive or Contemporary Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Amy Gillespie 171 Natalee Alderman Memorial Trophy
Sec 514 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - Open
1st Meggie Ryder 90 2nd Saskia Ramsey 85 HC Elizabeth Rose
Sec 697 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - Open
1st Madeleine Vidler & Madeline Aspinall 86 ½ 2nd Grace King & Holly Barker-McKenzie 86
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
Sec 524 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Meggie Ryder 85
Sec 651 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - Open
1st Jamila Grace 84
NIGHT - APRIL 15
Sec 622 - TAP - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Slow section B - Fast section (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)
1st Topaz Hall 173 C.C. Wood Memorial Perpetual Trophy
2nd Maya Johnson 172 ½ HC Lily Johnson
Sec 548 - JAZZ - SOLO - Open
1st Amy Welsh 90 2nd Ashlynn Tibbs 87 3rd Meggie Ryder 86 ½ 4th Hana Truban & Grace King 85
HC Alexandra Rook, Holly Barker-McKenzie, Tyarn Clark, Darcie Eckersley, Elizabeth Rose
Trophy donated by Teo Ross
Sec 553 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open
1st Alexandra Rook 85 2nd Jamila Grace 84 ½ 3rd Holly Barker-McKenzie 84
HC Delilah Thorncraft, Meggie Ryder
Sec 691 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY - Open
1st Hana Truban 89 2nd Amy Welsh 88 3rd Delilah Thorncraft 87
HC Holly Barker-McKenzie, Jamila Grace
Trophy donated by Subway Grafton
MORNING - APRIL 16
Sec 576 - JAZZ & MODERN - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Modern Expressive or Contemporary Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Madeline Aspinall 183 Brenda Schafer Perpetual Trophy
2nd Chelsea Pitt 180 3rd Zarah Golding 179 HC Shelayna Boorer
Sec 623 - TAP - SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Slow section B - Fast section (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)
1st Hana Truban 174 ½ Linda Hannah Perpetual Trophy
2nd Darcie Eckersley 169
Sec 526 - BALLET - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under
A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo
1st Hannah Furniss 182 Sue Webb Perpetual Trophy
2nd Madeline Aspinall 181 Lyndi Fryer Perpetual Trophy
3rd Sophie Ryan 180 HC Renae Shepherd, Sebastian Harper
Sec 577 - JAZZ & MODERN - SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open
A - Modern Expressive or Contemporary Solo B - Jazz Solo
1st Holly Barker-McKenzie 177 ½ Morgan Holt Perpetual Trophy
2nd Delilah Thorncraft 177 HC Hana Truban 176
PRESENTATION OF AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS
SCHOLARSHIPS
Overall Excellence Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Eleanor Bond
SUBWAY GRAFTON - $100.00 +Perpetual Trophy
Overall Excellence Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Shakira Cheers
CITY OF GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD SOCIETY INC. - $500.00 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 10 years & under Amy Shipman
FRYERS - $50.00 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Zoe Roberts
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00
Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 11 years & over Inneka Crispin
FRYERS - $50.00 + Perpetual Trophy
Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Hannah Furniss
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00
Jazz Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Eva Chapelle
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00
Jazz Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Amy Welsh
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00
Tap Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Jaela Hibbard
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - - $50.00
Tap Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Rhianna Birch
CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00
OVERALL AWARDS
All round entertainer - Encouragement Award Madeline Aspinall
THE ROTARY CLUB OF GRAFTON INC. - $100.00 plus Perpetual Trophy
Selected by Adjudicator - Open to Clarence Valley competitors
Most promising Ballet Dancer - Any Age Renae Shepherd
KERRIE MONTFORD MEMORIAL TROPHY
Ballet - Any Age Meggie Ryder
FRYERS BALLET AGGREGATE SHIELD
Most promising Tap Dancer - 10 years & under : Kalani Ellis
GRAFTON CITY TROPHIES
Most Outstanding Tap Performance - Any Age - Teo Ross
SALLY JOHNSON PERPETUAL TROPHY
Most Promising Tap Dancer - Junior - 10 years & under Lara Spears
ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY
Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator
Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.
Most Promising Tap Dancer - Senior - 11 years & over Maya Johnson
ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY
Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator
Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.
National Character - Junior Topaz Hall
KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)
National Character - Senior Sebastion Harper
KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)
PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES (in age group order)
Novice Ballet - 6 years & under (Novice Ballet S.710, Novice Demi-Character S.715) no winner
JEAN GREENING PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 6 years & under (Classical S.501, Demi-Character S.509) no winner
LETICIA O'SULLIVAN PERPETUAL TROPHY
Ballet - 8 years (Classical S.502, Demi-character S.510) Hayley Liquete
AUDREY ARMSTRONG PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 8 years & under (Ballet S.502, Demi-Character S.510, Song & Dance excl Tap S.647) no winner
DAWN FULLER PERPETUAL TROPHY
Tap - 8 years & under (Tap S.601, Waltz Tap S.607) Belle Wall
MICHELLE CAREY-SMITH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 8 years & under (Tap S.601, Song & Tap S.641 ). Belle Wall
LEANNE CAREY-SMITH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Song & Dance - 6/8/10 years (Song & Dance S.640, 641, 642, Song & Tap S.646, 647, 648) Zayarnee Bornholt
LANGE FAMILY AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, Demi-Character S.511, Classical Improv S.516) Zoe Roberts
BARBARA ELLEM PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, National Character S.661) Kiara Reeves
JUDITH CHAYKO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 10 years & under (Jazz S.542-3, Jazz Improv S.550) Eva Shapelle
RENEE PRESTON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 10 years & under (Tap S.602, Waltz Tap S.608) Darcie McInally & Kalani Ellis
CASSANDRA VISNER PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 10 years & under (Tap S.602 , Song & Dance excl. Tap S.648) Rylan Cone & Kiara Reeves
MICHAEL DOUST PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 12 years & under (Classical S.505-6, Demi-Character S.512, Classical Improv S.517) Hannah Furniss
CLOCKTOWER GALLERY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 12 years & under (Classical S.505-6 , Demi-Character S.512) Amy Gillespie
SNEESBY FAMILY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 12 years & under (Jazz S.544-5, Improv S.551,Modern Expressive S.557-8) Inneka Crispin
MAREE HICKS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 12 years & under (First prize winner ineligible - Tap S.603, Waltz Tap S.609) Topaz Hall
O'SULLIVAN DANCE & FITNESS STUDIO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - 14 years & under (Classical S.507, Demi-Character S.513,Classical Improv S.518) Madeline Aspinall
LEAH MULDOON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - 14 years & under (Jazz S.547, Modern Expressive S.552, Jazz Improv S.560) Madeline Aspinall
ADELE LEWIS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - 14 years & under (Tap S.604, Waltz Tap S. 610, Tap Ensemble S.614) Lily Johnson
LETICIA O'SULLIVAN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - Open (Classical S.508, Demi-Character S.514, Classical Improv S.519) Meggie Ryder
SHELLEY THOMPSON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Ballet - Open (Classical S.508, National Character S.664) no winner
LEISA SHEEHAN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Jazz - Open (Jazz S.548, Improv S.553, Modern Expressive S.561) Meggie Ryder
MICHELLE KEMPNICH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Tap - Open ( Jazz S.548, Modern Expressive S.561, Tap S.605) Hana Truban
CIAN DOOHAN PERPETUAL TROPHY
Tap - Open (Tap S.605, Waltz Tap S611, Tap Ensemble S.615) Astoria Chapman
CHERYL GREEN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY
Contemporary - Highest Score - Any Age Malana Chapelle
(Mod Expressive Improv S.562-565, Contemporary S.566-570 )
REBECCA WELCH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY