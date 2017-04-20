FULL RESULTS: 63rd Grafton Dance Eisteddfod

IN STEP: Studio 1 Dance Academy performing in the Grafton Dance Eisteddfod Troupes Day, Variety, 10 years and under at South Grafton High School Auditorium.

Morning, April 8

Sec 725 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Aqua Waters - 79 HC - Jye Cone

Sec 711 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Amelie Carpenter 83; 2nd Holly Cooper 82; 3rd Corrie Wells 81; 4th Cinta Hamilton 80; HC Imogen Roworth, Abbey Spears, Charlee Thompson, Lily Leven, Bella Roberts

Sec 720 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Lily Warner 80; HC Jye Cone

Sec 710 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Chantell Claydon 80; HC Makayla Elms

Sec 716 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Corrie Wells 81; 2nd Amelia Harrison 80; HC Mason Cone

Sec 726 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Bella Roberts 81; HC Katie Hodgson

Sec 712 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Psalm Pratley 82; 2nd Lily Hibbaid 81 ; 3rd Hailey Bugden 80; HC Shoshana Williams-Lee, Darcie McInally, Ella Butler

Sec 721 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Belle Wall 83; 2nd Abbey Spears 82; 3rd Corrie Wells 81; HC Ella Chowdhury

Sec 717 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Hailey Bugden 82; 2nd Kayla Ellis 81; HC Dolores Johnson

AFTERNOON - APRIL 8

Sec 501 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Chantell Claydon 79; HC Makayla Elms

Sec 600 - TAP - SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Aqua Waters 79

Sec 500 - BALLET - STORY BOOK or NURSERY RHYME CHARACTER SOLO - 5 years & under

1st Hannah Beattie 81

Sec 727 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Jessica Wilson 84; 2nd Madison Pearce 82

Sec 540 - JAZZ - SOLO - 6 years & under

1st Aqua Waters 80

Sec 722 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Darcie McInally 84; 2nd Tahli Styles 83; 3rd Madison Pearce 81; 4th Keziah Ensbey-Green 80; HC Tayla Willis, Larni Beadman, Shoshana Williams-Lee

Sec 713 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Kit Thompson 85; 2nd Aleisha Quay 83; 3rd Claudia de Carle 81; 4th Charli Newman 80; HC Tayla Mackay, Emily Paterson, Nicola Wilson

Sec 718 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Chloe Szabo 83; 2nd Claudia de Carle 82; 3rd Edie Burgess 81; HC Alana Madden

NIGHT, APRIL 8

Sec 714 - NOVICE - BALLET SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Hannah Joseph 85; 2nd Ember Edie 83

Sec 728 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Teo Ross 86; 2nd Nicola Wilson 84; HC Matisse Hibbard

Sec 719 - NOVICE - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Ember Edie 79

Sec 723 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Jessica Harrison 85; 2nd Emily Hodges 84; 3rd Sarah Maher 83; HC Sienna Hall

Sec 729 - NOVICE - TAP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Hannah Joseph 79

Sec 724 - NOVICE - JAZZ SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Lily Allen 85; 2nd Kyra Pilon 84; 3rd Hannah Mourin 82; HC Saule Lane

GROUPS DAY

MORNING, APRIL 9

Sec 776 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - 8 years & under

1st Studio 1 Dance Academy 82

Sec 751 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 10 years & under

1st Clarence River Dance Academy 84 ELIZABETH PAYNE PERPETUAL TROPHY

HC Julie Ross Dance Studio, Studio 1 Dance Academy

Sec 760 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 8 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84; HC Studio 1 Dance Academy, Carnivale Dance Co.

Sec 756 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 10 years & under

1st Valley Performing Arts Centre (A) 84 S & D WELCH REMOVALS PERPETUAL TROPHY

HC Casino Dance Academy (A), Julie Ross Dance Studio

Sec 750 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 8 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 82

Sec 761 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 10 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84; HC Dance Lab Australia

Sec 755 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 8 years & under

1st Studio 1 Dance Academy (B) 84 CROPPERS AUTO REPAIRS PERPETUAL TROPHY

2nd Casino Dance Academy HC Clarence River Dance Academy

Sec 772 - GROUPS - TAP - 10 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 EVA WOOD MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY

2nd Casino Dance Academy 83 HC Rebecca Spears Dance Studio

Sec 777 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - 10 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 83 PARNELL PERPETUAL TROPHY

Sec 765 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - 12 years & under

1st Clarence River Dance Academy 86 HC Rebecca Spears Dance Studio, Julie Ross Dance Studio

Sec 771 - GROUPS - TAP - 8 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 84 HAMPSHIRE FAMILY PERPETUAL TROPHY

Sec 768 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - 12 years & under

1st Dance Lab Australia 83

Sec 782 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 10 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 85 CRISPIN CABINETMAKERS PERPETUAL TROPHY

2nd Casino Dance Academy (B) 84

Sec 773 - GROUPS - TAP - 12 years & under

1st Rebecca Spears Dance Studio (A) 85 MILK VENDORS ASSOCIATION PERPETUAL TROPHY;

2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 83; HC Rebecca Spears Dance Studio (B)

AFTERNOON - APRIL 9

Sec 754 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - Open

1st Clarence River Dance Academy 86; HC Julie Ross Dance Studio (A)

Sec 763 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 14 years & under

1st Clarence River Dance Academy 87 TRIMBLE, ENSBEY & ASSOCIATES PERPETUAL TROPHY; 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 85; HC Valley Performing Arts Centre

Sec 752 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 12 years & under

1st Clarence River Dance Academy 84 ADA & FLYNN PHARMACY PERPETUAL TROPHY

Sec 764 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - Open

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 86 STUDIO 1 DANCE ACADEMY PERPETUAL TROPHY; 2nd Clarence River Dance Academy (A) 85; HC Casino Dance Academy

Sec 762 - GROUPS - EXPRESSIVE OR CREATIVE - 12 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84; NATIONAL BANK STAFF PERPETUAL TROPHY

Sec 767 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - Open

1st Valley Performing Arts Centre (B) 85 2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio (B) 84

HC Clarence River Dance Academy (A), Clarence River Dance Academy (B)

Sec 757 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 12 years & under

1st Rebecca Spears Dance Studio 86 TREVOR CROFT MECHANICAL GROUP

2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio 84

HC Clarence River Dance Academy (A), Clarence River Dance Academy (B)

Sec 766 - GROUPS - CONTEMPORARY - 14 years & under

1st Clarence River Dance Academy 86 2nd Valley Performing Arts Centre 83

Sec 753 - GROUPS - CLASSICAL BALLET - 14 years & under

1st Harbour Performing Arts Centre 87 CROPPPERS AUTO SALES PERPETUAL TROPHY

2nd Clarence River Dance Academy 85

Sec 780 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - Open

1st Casino Dance Academy 84 HC Studio 1 Dance Academy

Sec 786 - GROUPS - DANCE TEACHER FEATURE

1st Rebecca Spears Dance Studio 85 HC Ashley Albert Performing Arts

Sec 783 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 12 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 DISCO MARINE PERPETUAL TROPHY

HC Casino Dance Academy

Sec 779 - GROUPS - AUTHENTIC NATIONAL CHARACTER - 14 years & under

1st Casino Dance Academy 83 JOHN VAN VYFEKKEN PERPETUAL TROPHY

HC Studio 1 Dance Academy

6.30 pm - SUNDAY NIGHT - 9TH APRIL 2017

Sec 759 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - Open

1st Clarence River Dance Academy (B) 87 MR & MRS GOUGH PERPETUAL TROPHY

2nd Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre 86 ½ 3rd Julie Ross Dance Studio (C) 86

HC Clarence River Dance Academy(A), Julie Ross Dance Studio (B)

Sec 770 - GROUPS - HIP HOP - Open

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 85 HC Valley Performing Arts Centre

Sec 758 - GROUPS - MODERN, CABARET OR JAZZ STYLE - 14 years & under

1st Clarence River Dance Academy 87 KIM DAHL REAL ESTATE PERPETUAL TROPHY

2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio (B) 85 3rd Valley Performing Arts Centre 83

HC Dance Lab Australia

Sec 775 - GROUPS - TAP - Open

1st Valley Performing Arts Centre (B) 85 STUDIO 1 DANCE ACADEMY PERPETUAL TROPHY

2nd Julie Ross Dance Studio (A) 83

Sec 784 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - 14 years & under

1st Valley Performing Arts Centre (B) 85 HC Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre

Sec 774 - GROUPS - TAP - 14 years & under

1st Julie Ross Dance Studio 84 DUROUX FAMILY PERPETUAL TROPHY

HC Casino Dance Academy

Sec 785 - GROUPS - VARIETY ( OWN CHOICE ) - Open

1st Clarence River Dance Academy (A) 86 CETNAJ LIGHTING PERPETUAL TROPHY

2nd Rebecca Spears Dance Studio (B) 84 3rd Studio 1 Dance Academy 83

ANN'S SCREENPRINTING PERPETUAL TROPHY - Most Outstanding Group -

Harbour Performing Arts Centre

MORNING - APRIL 10

Sec 554 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Bella Huish 85 2nd Hayley Liquete 84 3rd Paige Ormiston 83 4th Zannalee Corkery 82

HC Katie Hodgson, Ella Liquete, Lily Leven

Sec 647 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Belle Wall 83 HC Piper Reeves

Sec 541 - JAZZ - SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Paige Ormiston 86 2nd Bella Huish 85 3rd Katie Hodgson 84 4th Bella Gleeson 83

HC Abbey Spears, Charlee Thompson, Zannalee Corkery, Bella Roberts

Sec 549 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Paige Ormiston 84 2nd Amelie Carpenter 83 3rd Belle Wall 82

HC Abbey Spears, Ruby Thompson, Bella Huish

Sec 693 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 8 years & under

1st Mia Morrison & Bella Gleeson 84 HC Holly Cooper & Mason Cone

Sec 520 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION - 8 years & under

1st Callie Whyte 82 2nd Bella Huish 81

AFTERNOON - APRIL 10

Sec 502 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Hayley Liquete 85 2nd Cinta Hamilton 84 3rd Charlee Thompson 83 ½ 4th Belle Wall 82

HC Bella Huish, Annabelle Hourigan, Corrie Wells, Imogen Roworth, Katie Hodgson

Sec 515 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Bella Huish 84 2nd Amelie Carpenter 83 3rd Abbey Spears 82

HC Charlee Thompson

Sec 607 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Belle Wall 83

Sec 510 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Hayley Liquete 84 2nd Corrie Wells 83 3rd Annabelle Hourigan 82

HC Anya King

Sec 641 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Belle Wall 84 2nd Chelsea Scully 83 HC Bella Roberts

Sec 601 - TAP - SOLO - 8 years & under

1st Zannalee Corkery 85 2nd Abbey Spears 84 3rd Paige Ormiston 83

HC Belle Wall

Sec 616 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 8 years & under

1. Charlee Thompson 2. Amelia Harrison 3.

4. Ruby Thompson 5. Paige Ormiston 6. Zannalee Corkery

1st Chelsea Scully 82 2nd Abbey Spears 80

NIGHT - APRIL 10

Sec 648 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zayarnee Bornholt 85 2nd Abby McBeath 84 HC Rylan Cone

Sec 571 - JAZZ - HIP HOP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Shelby Crowther 84

Sec 542 - JAZZ - SOLO - 9 years

1st Lara Spears 84 2nd Abby McBeath 83 HC Shelby Crowther

Sec 694 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 10 years & under

1st Cleo Davison & Tahli Styles 85 2nd Darcie McInally & Jaela Hibbard 83

Sec 543 - JAZZ - SOLO - 10 years

1st Eva Chapelle 86 2nd Zayarnee Bornholt 85 3rd Dolores Johnson 84 4th Jessica Wilson 83

HC Imogen Parry, Jessica Marsh, Amy Shipman, Lilli Jarrett, . Kalani Ellis

Sec 550 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Eva Chapelle 85 2nd Zayarnee Bornholt 84 3rd Darcie McInally 83 4th Lara Spears 82

HC Kiara Reeves, Dolores Johnson, Jessica Marsh, Cleo Davison

MORNING - APRIL 11

Sec 556 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 10 years

1st Zoe Roberts 89 2nd Eva Chapelle 87 3rd Zayarnee Bornholt 86 4th Dolores Johnson 85

HC Hailey Bugden, Jessica Wilson, Amber Hahn

Sec 562 - JAZZ - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zoe Roberts 86 2nd Eva Chapelle 85 3rd Ginta Hamilton 84 4th Zayarnee Bornholt 83

HC Cleo Davison, Krystal Espaze-Foster, Dolores Johnson, Jessica Marsh

Sec 555 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 9 years

1st Tayla Willis 84 2nd Lara Spears 83 3rd Psalm Pratley 82 HC Cadence McShane

Sec 566 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Eva Chapelle 87 2nd Zoe Roberts 86 3rd Sienna Evans 85 4th Georgia Paget 84

HC Cinta Hamilton, Hailey Bugden, Cleo Davison, Zayarnee Bornholt, Shoshana Williams-Lee

AFTERNOON - APRIL 11

Sec 503 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 9 years

1st Lara Spears 83 2nd Shelby Crowther 82 HC Jorja Reeves, Cadence McShane, Abby McBeath

Sec 504 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 10 years

1st Zoe Roberts 86 2nd Kiara Reeves 84 3rd Amy Shipman 83 ½

HC Dolores Johnson, Amber Hahn

Sec 516 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Lara Spears 84 3rd Amy Shipman 83 4th Dolores Johnson 82

HC Kiara Reeves, Hailey Bugden, Tahli Styles

Sec 511 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zoe Roberts 85 2nd Darcie McInally 84 3rd Dolores Johnson 83

HC Zayarnee Bornholt, Amy Shipman, Psalm Pratley

Sec 521 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Hailey Bugden 84 2nd Zayarnee Bornholt 83 3rd Cadence McShane 82

HC Krystal Espaze-Foster, Dolores Johnson

Sec 661 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Kiara Reeves 83 2nd Amber Hahn 82

NIGHT- APRIL 11

Sec 643 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Topaz Hall 85 2nd Matisse Hibbard 84 HC Emily Hodges

Sec 609 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Topaz Hall 87 2nd Amy Gillespie 85 3rd Tarli Prodger 82

HC Holly Wall, Emily Hodges

Sec 613 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Xailyn Ellis 82

Sec 603 - TAP - SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Teo Ross 87 ½ 2nd Topaz Hall 86 3rd Amy Gillespie 85 4th Saylor Davis 83 ½

HC Holly Wall, Leia Golding, Jacqueline Samms, Chloe Szabo, Alena Nieuwerth, Emily Hodges

Sec 618 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Jessica Harrison 85 2nd Matisse Hibbard 84 3rd Amy Gillespie 83 4th Leia Golding 82

HC Topaz Hall, Aleisha Quay, Chloe Szabo

MORNING - APRIL 12

Sec 642 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Kalani Ellis 84 HC Jaela Hibbard, Zayarnee Bornholt

Sec 608 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Jessica Wilson 83 2nd Darcie McInally 82 HC Kalani Ellis

Sec 602 - TAP - SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Zayarnee Bornholt 85 2nd Lara Spears 83 3rd Cleo Davison 82 4th Kalani Ellis 81 ½

HC Dolores Johnson, Hailey Bugden, Jessica Marsh, Jaela Hibbard

Sec 662 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Topaz Hall 85 2nd Saylor Davis 74 HC Josie Bindon

Sec 617 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 10 years & under

1st Dolores Johnson 85 2nd Lara Spears 84 3rd Kiara Reeves 82

HC Jaela Hibbard

Sec 557 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 11 years

1st Annaliese Kelvin 87 2nd Maya McGrath 86 3rd Abbey George 85 ½ 4th Josie Bindon 84

HC Tashi Goodrich, Jessi Hough, Sienna Hall, Amy Gillespie, Eleanor Bond

AFTERNOON - APRIL 12

Sec 567A - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Abbey George 86 2nd Amy Gillespie 85 ½ 3rd Jessi Hough 85 4th Nicola Wilson 84

HC Eleanor Bond, Bella Harvey, Zoe Corkery

Sec 558 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 12 years

1st Charlie Young 87 2nd Leia Golding 86 3rd Jacqueline Samms 85 ½ 4th Teo Ross 85

VHC Hannah Furniss, Shakira Cheers, Julia Burnes

HC Saylor Davis, Inneka Crispin, Alana Madden

Sec 563 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Hannah Furniss 87 2nd Shakira Cheers 86 ½ 3rd Kellie Tsujimoto 86 4th Annaliese Kelvin 85

VHC Josie Bindon, Leia Golding , Inneka Crispin

HC Charlie Young, Bridget Whelan, Jacqueline Samms, Abbey George

NIGHT - APRIL 12

Sec 544 - JAZZ - SOLO - 11 years

1st Sienna Hall 86 2nd Amy Gillespie 85 3rd Abbey George 84 ½ 4th Nicola Wilson 84

VHC Josie Bindon HC Bella Harvey, Maya McGrath, Annaliese Kelvin

Sec 551 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Inneka Crispin 87 2nd Shakira Cheers 86 3rd Sophie Zahner 85 4th Josie Bindon 84

HC Amy Gillespie, Alena Nieuwerth, Jacqueline Samms, Abbey George

Sec 545 - JAZZ - SOLO - 12 years

1st Inneka Crispin 86 2nd Jacqueline Samms 85 ½ 3rd Shakira Cheers 85 4th Sophie Zahner 84 ½

VHC Saylor Davis, Teo Ross

HC Hannah Furniss, Alena Nieuwerth

MORNING - APRIL 13

Sec 567 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Shakira Cheers 88 2nd Josie Bindon 86 3rd Charlie Young 85 4th Alana Madden 85

VHC Hannah Furniss, Leia Golding

HC Inneka Crispin, Bridget Whelan, Kellie Tsujimoto

Sec 649 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Topaz Hall 87 2nd Tahli Prodger 85 3rd Abbey George 84 ½

Sec 572 - JAZZ - HIP HOP SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Saylor Davis 86 2nd Shakira Cheers 85 HC Sophie Zahner

Sec 695 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 12 years & under

1st Annaliese Kelvin & Leia Golding 86 2nd Alana Madden & Jessica Marsh 84

3rd Jessica Harrison & Amy Gillespie 83 ½ HC Jaslyn Ross & Pearl Frost

Sec 505 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 11 years

1st Amy Gillespie 88 2nd Josie Bindon 86 3rd Eleanor Bond 85 4th Abbey George 84

HC Sienna Hall, Aleisha Quay, Jessica Harrison

AFTERNOON - APRIL 13

Sec 506 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 12 years

1st Hannah Furniss 88 2nd Inneka Crispin 87 3rd Charlie Young 86 4th Shakira Cheers 85

HC Jacqueline Samms, Topaz Hall, Teo Ross, Syarn Lee

Sec 517 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Hannah Furniss 89 2nd Jacqueline Samms 86 3rd Charlie Young 85 4th Eleanor Bond 84

HC Shakira Cheers, Inneka Crispin, Amy Gillespie, Abbey George

Sec 512 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Amy Gilespie 87 2nd Shakira Cheers 86 ½ 3rd Hannah Furniss 86 4th Charlie Young 85

HC Josie Bindon, Tarli Prodger, Inneka Crispin

NIGHT - APRIL 13

Sec 650 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Ginger Freudenstein 85 Lester Channels Perpetual Trophy

HC Shelayna Boorer

Sec 522 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 12 years & under

1st Inneka Crispin 86 2nd Jacqueline Samms 85 3rd Amy Gillespie 84 4th Ainhoa Appleton 83

HC Tarli Prodger

Sec 573 - JAZZ - HIP HOP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Shelayna Boorer 86 HC Layla Grant

Sec 547 - JAZZ - SOLO - 14 years

1st Madeline Aspinall 88 2nd Malana Chapelle 87 3rd Caitlin Finlayson 86 ½

4th Shelayna Boorer 86

HC Chelsea Pitt, Amy Knott, Hannah Joseph, Amelie Pollock

Sec 696 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - 14 years & under

1st Amy Knott & Tess Zahner 85

Sec 552 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Shelayna Boorer 88 2nd Madeline Aspinall 87 3rd Malana Chapelle 86 4th Chelsea Pitt 85

HC Kaitlin Simon, Amy Knott, Lily Allen

MORNING - APRIL 14

Sec 559 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 13 years

1st Zarah Golding 88 2nd Sophie Ryan 86 3rd Caitlin Finlayson 84 ½ 4th Hannah Joseph 84

HC Tanami McGuire, Lily Johnson, Amy Knott, Saulae Lane

Sec 564 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Malana Chapelle 87 2nd Shelayna Boorer 86 3rd Zarah Golding 84 ½ 4th Madeline Aspinall 84

HC Renae Shepherd, Chelsea Pitt, Sophie Ryan, Amy Knott, Hannah Mourin

Sec 560 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - 14 years

1st Madeline Aspinall 90 2nd Malana Chapelle 88 3rd Chelsea Pitt 85 4th Shelayna Boorer 84 ½

VHC Sebastian Harper HC Mia-Clare Cox, Renae Shepherd E Lucy Hackett

Sec 568 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - 13 years

1st Zarah Golding 86 2nd Caitlin Finlayson 85 ½ 3rd Amelie Pollock 85

HC Hannah Mourin, Sophie Ryan

Sec 663 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Madeline Aspinall 87 HC Sebastian Harper, Renae Shepherd

AFTERNOON - APRIL 14

Sec 507 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Madeline Aspinall 90 2nd Mia-Clare Cox 89 ½ 3rd Sebastian Harper 88 4th Amy Knott 86

HC Sophie Ryan, Hannah Mourin, Tanami McGuire

Sec 518 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Madeline Aspinall 88 2nd Sophie Ryan 87 3rd Tanami McGuire 85 4th Amy Knott 84

HC Lily Johnson, Hannah Joseph

Sec 513 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Mia-Clare Cox 88 2nd Tanami McGuire 87 3rd Renae Shepherd 86

HC Madeline Aspinall, Sebastian Harper

Sec 523 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Tanami McGuire 85 2nd Sophie Ryan 84 3rd Renae Shepherd 83 ½

HC Chelsea Pitt

NIGHT, APRIL 14

Sec 644 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Ally Summers 84

Sec 645 - SONG & TAP DANCE - SOLO - Open

1st Astoria Chapman 84

Sec 610 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Lily Johnson 85 2nd Uriah Flowers 84 ½ HC Maya Johnson

Sec 615 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - Open

1st Astoria Chapman 84

Sec 611 - TAP - WALTZ TAP SOLO - Open

1st Claudia Wilson 88 2nd Darcie Eckersley 86

Sec 690 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Shelayna Boorer 88 ½ 2nd Malana Chapelle 88 3rd Meika Hennessy 84 4th Lily Rawson 83

Sec 614 - TAP - ENSEMBLE SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Lily Johnson 86 2nd Tayley Robertson 85

Sec 620 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Rhianna Birch 86 HC Jamila Grace

Sec 604 - TAP - SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Maya Johnson 85 2nd Uriah Flowers 84 ½ 3rd Lily Johnson 84

HC Libby Wyatt, Grace Jones

Sec 605 - TAP - SOLO - Open

1st Hana Truban 87 2nd Rhianna Birch 85 HC Claudia Wilson, Macy Stewart

Sec 619 - TAP - IMPROVISATION SOLO - 14 years & under

1st Maya Johnson 84 2nd Olivia Wilson 83 ½ HC Grace Jones

MORNING, APRIL 15

Sec 561 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO - Open

1st Holly Barker-McKenzie 86 2nd Meggie Ryder 85 3rd Hana Truban 84 4th Rhianna Birch 84

HC Alexandra Rook, Jamila Grace, Tyarn Clark, Ashlynn Tibbs, Saskia Ramsey

Sec 565 - MODERN EXPRESSIVE / CONTEMPORARY IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Amy Welsh 85 2nd Grace King 84 3rd Jamila Grace 83 ½ 4th Hana Truban 83

HC Meggie Ryder, Delilah Thorncraft, Holly Barker-McKenzie

Sec 570 - CONTEMPORARY SOLO - Open

1st Rhianna Birch 89 2nd Hana Truban 88 ½ 3rd Amy Welsh 87 4th Meggie Ryder 85

HC Tyarn Clark, Alexandra Rook, Delilah Thorncraft, Grace King

Sec 574 - HIP HOP SOLO - Open

1st Jamila Grace 85 HC Rhianna Birch

AFTERNOON - APRIL 15TH

Sec 525 - BALLET - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo

1st Amy Gillespie 171 ½ Catherine Gorrie Perpetual Trophy

2nd Abbey George 170

Sec 508 - BALLET - CLASSICAL SOLO - Open

1st Meggie Ryder 90 Elizabeth Pigg Perpetual Trophy

2nd Ashlynn Tibbs 86 3rd Tyarn Clark 84

Sec 621 - TAP - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Slow section B - Fast section (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)

1st Jaela Hibbard 169 Joan McBay Mothers Club Perpetual Trophy

Sec 519 - BALLET - CLASSICAL IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Meggie Ryder 85 2nd Saskia Ramsey 84

Sec 664 - NATIONAL CHARACTER - AUTHENTIC SOLO - Open

1st Darcie Eckersley 85 HC Astoria Chapman

Sec 575 - JAZZ & MODERN - JUNIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 11 years & under

A - Modern Expressive or Contemporary Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Amy Gillespie 171 Natalee Alderman Memorial Trophy

Sec 514 - BALLET - CHARACTER / DEMI CHARACTER SOLO - Open

1st Meggie Ryder 90 2nd Saskia Ramsey 85 HC Elizabeth Rose

Sec 697 - ANY FORM - DUO OR TRIO - Open

1st Madeleine Vidler & Madeline Aspinall 86 ½ 2nd Grace King & Holly Barker-McKenzie 86

Sec 524 - BALLET - DEMI CHARACTER IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Meggie Ryder 85

Sec 651 - SONG & DANCE (excluding Tap) - SOLO - Open

1st Jamila Grace 84

NIGHT - APRIL 15

Sec 622 - TAP - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Slow section B - Fast section (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)

1st Topaz Hall 173 C.C. Wood Memorial Perpetual Trophy

2nd Maya Johnson 172 ½ HC Lily Johnson

Sec 548 - JAZZ - SOLO - Open

1st Amy Welsh 90 2nd Ashlynn Tibbs 87 3rd Meggie Ryder 86 ½ 4th Hana Truban & Grace King 85

HC Alexandra Rook, Holly Barker-McKenzie, Tyarn Clark, Darcie Eckersley, Elizabeth Rose

Sec 553 - JAZZ - IMPROVISATION SOLO - Open

1st Alexandra Rook 85 2nd Jamila Grace 84 ½ 3rd Holly Barker-McKenzie 84

HC Delilah Thorncraft, Meggie Ryder

Sec 691 - ANY FORM - OWN CHOREOGRAPHY - Open

1st Hana Truban 89 2nd Amy Welsh 88 3rd Delilah Thorncraft 87

HC Holly Barker-McKenzie, Jamila Grace

MORNING - APRIL 16

Sec 576 - JAZZ & MODERN - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Modern Expressive or Contemporary Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Madeline Aspinall 183 Brenda Schafer Perpetual Trophy

2nd Chelsea Pitt 180 3rd Zarah Golding 179 HC Shelayna Boorer

Sec 623 - TAP - SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Slow section B - Fast section (Both routines must be 4/4 tempo)

1st Hana Truban 174 ½ Linda Hannah Perpetual Trophy

2nd Darcie Eckersley 169

Sec 526 - BALLET - INTERMEDIATE SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - 14 years & under

A - Classical Ballet Solo B - Character/Demi-Character Solo

1st Hannah Furniss 182 Sue Webb Perpetual Trophy

2nd Madeline Aspinall 181 Lyndi Fryer Perpetual Trophy

3rd Sophie Ryan 180 HC Renae Shepherd, Sebastian Harper

Sec 577 - JAZZ & MODERN - SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP - Open

A - Modern Expressive or Contemporary Solo B - Jazz Solo

1st Holly Barker-McKenzie 177 ½ Morgan Holt Perpetual Trophy

2nd Delilah Thorncraft 177 HC Hana Truban 176

PRESENTATION OF AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS

SCHOLARSHIPS

Overall Excellence Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Eleanor Bond

SUBWAY GRAFTON - $100.00 +Perpetual Trophy

Overall Excellence Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Shakira Cheers

CITY OF GRAFTON EISTEDDFOD SOCIETY INC. - $500.00 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 10 years & under Amy Shipman

FRYERS - $50.00 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Zoe Roberts

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00

Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 11 years & over Inneka Crispin

FRYERS - $50.00 + Perpetual Trophy

Ballet Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Hannah Furniss

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00

Jazz Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Eva Chapelle

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $50.00

Jazz Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Amy Welsh

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00

Tap Scholarship - Junior - 11 years & under Jaela Hibbard

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - - $50.00

Tap Scholarship - Senior - 12 years & over Rhianna Birch

CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL - $100.00

OVERALL AWARDS

All round entertainer - Encouragement Award Madeline Aspinall

THE ROTARY CLUB OF GRAFTON INC. - $100.00 plus Perpetual Trophy

Selected by Adjudicator - Open to Clarence Valley competitors

Most promising Ballet Dancer - Any Age Renae Shepherd

KERRIE MONTFORD MEMORIAL TROPHY

Ballet - Any Age Meggie Ryder

FRYERS BALLET AGGREGATE SHIELD

Most promising Tap Dancer - 10 years & under : Kalani Ellis

GRAFTON CITY TROPHIES

Most Outstanding Tap Performance - Any Age - Teo Ross

SALLY JOHNSON PERPETUAL TROPHY

Most Promising Tap Dancer - Junior - 10 years & under Lara Spears

ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY

Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator

Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.

Most Promising Tap Dancer - Senior - 11 years & over Maya Johnson

ZOE DOUGHERTY TAP PERPETUAL TROPHY

Open to Clarence Valley Competitors Only. Awarded at the discretion of the Adjudicator

Must reside in Clarence Valley or attend a Clarence Valley Studio. Novice & Age sections eligible.

National Character - Junior Topaz Hall

KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)

National Character - Senior Sebastion Harper

KATHLEEN NEWMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY: (Selected by the Adjudicator)

PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES (in age group order)

Novice Ballet - 6 years & under (Novice Ballet S.710, Novice Demi-Character S.715) no winner

JEAN GREENING PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 6 years & under (Classical S.501, Demi-Character S.509) no winner

LETICIA O'SULLIVAN PERPETUAL TROPHY

Ballet - 8 years (Classical S.502, Demi-character S.510) Hayley Liquete

AUDREY ARMSTRONG PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 8 years & under (Ballet S.502, Demi-Character S.510, Song & Dance excl Tap S.647) no winner

DAWN FULLER PERPETUAL TROPHY

Tap - 8 years & under (Tap S.601, Waltz Tap S.607) Belle Wall

MICHELLE CAREY-SMITH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 8 years & under (Tap S.601, Song & Tap S.641 ). Belle Wall

LEANNE CAREY-SMITH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Song & Dance - 6/8/10 years (Song & Dance S.640, 641, 642, Song & Tap S.646, 647, 648) Zayarnee Bornholt

LANGE FAMILY AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, Demi-Character S.511, Classical Improv S.516) Zoe Roberts

BARBARA ELLEM PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 10 years & under (Classical S.503-4, National Character S.661) Kiara Reeves

JUDITH CHAYKO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 10 years & under (Jazz S.542-3, Jazz Improv S.550) Eva Shapelle

RENEE PRESTON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 10 years & under (Tap S.602, Waltz Tap S.608) Darcie McInally & Kalani Ellis

CASSANDRA VISNER PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 10 years & under (Tap S.602 , Song & Dance excl. Tap S.648) Rylan Cone & Kiara Reeves

MICHAEL DOUST PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 12 years & under (Classical S.505-6, Demi-Character S.512, Classical Improv S.517) Hannah Furniss

CLOCKTOWER GALLERY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 12 years & under (Classical S.505-6 , Demi-Character S.512) Amy Gillespie

SNEESBY FAMILY PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 12 years & under (Jazz S.544-5, Improv S.551,Modern Expressive S.557-8) Inneka Crispin

MAREE HICKS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 12 years & under (First prize winner ineligible - Tap S.603, Waltz Tap S.609) Topaz Hall

O'SULLIVAN DANCE & FITNESS STUDIO PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - 14 years & under (Classical S.507, Demi-Character S.513,Classical Improv S.518) Madeline Aspinall

LEAH MULDOON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - 14 years & under (Jazz S.547, Modern Expressive S.552, Jazz Improv S.560) Madeline Aspinall

ADELE LEWIS PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - 14 years & under (Tap S.604, Waltz Tap S. 610, Tap Ensemble S.614) Lily Johnson

LETICIA O'SULLIVAN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - Open (Classical S.508, Demi-Character S.514, Classical Improv S.519) Meggie Ryder

SHELLEY THOMPSON PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Ballet - Open (Classical S.508, National Character S.664) no winner

LEISA SHEEHAN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Jazz - Open (Jazz S.548, Improv S.553, Modern Expressive S.561) Meggie Ryder

MICHELLE KEMPNICH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Tap - Open ( Jazz S.548, Modern Expressive S.561, Tap S.605) Hana Truban

CIAN DOOHAN PERPETUAL TROPHY

Tap - Open (Tap S.605, Waltz Tap S611, Tap Ensemble S.615) Astoria Chapman

CHERYL GREEN PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY

Contemporary - Highest Score - Any Age Malana Chapelle

(Mod Expressive Improv S.562-565, Contemporary S.566-570 )

REBECCA WELCH PERPETUAL AGGREGATE TROPHY