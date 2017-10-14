Full steam ahead at Jacaranda Dirt Drags

TUSSLE: South Grafton's Danny Jones (right) on his CR 500 races away from Grafton's Cameron Rogers on his HUSK TX 300 during the annual Jacaranda Dirt Drags at Gnudwoc Park Raceway, South Grafton.

DIRT DRAGS: Records are made to be broken.

And with the Gnudwoc Park track in perfect condition it seems that will be the catchcry of this weekend's 24th annual McLennan Earthmoving Jacaranda Dirt Drags.

It almost was not to be with the dirt track just off the Pacific Highway in dire straits a fortnight ago.

But after a storm front rolled through the Clarence Valley last week, moisture returned to the track in time for grading this week.

Now the race surface at Gnudwoc Park - the only Motorcycling Australia- licensed hillclimb drag track in the state - is in the best condition it has been in.

The event is expected to attract riders from across NSW and Queensland and with the addition of three new drag race classes for juniors the event could expand into a new market.

The three classes are all in junior quad bikes and will allow the club to crown first-time champions and set lap records in each.

Junior quad (ATV) racing is new in NSW this year and the Jacaranda Dirt Drags is set to be the first event for junior quads of any discipline of motorcycle racing for the state.

With the addition of junior quad classes this year, there has also been increased interest in senior quad classes with the biggest field the club has seen since the inception of quad drags more than a decade ago.

The Jacaranda Dirt Drags is organised by the South Grafton Ex-Services Motorcycle Club and president Bruce Rankin said it was a highlight on the calendar each year.

"We can't wait to get out there this weekend,” he said.

"We always look forward to the dirt drags, it attracts a good amount of people to the Clarence Valley.”

The Jacaranda Dirt Drags also caters for junior solo riders from 50cc machines up to 250cc 4-stroke and a full range of senior classes including the prestigious Sullo Shield for unlimited machines with a track record held by Dean King of 7.67 seconds on a 1100cc bike.

There will be limited practice on Saturday afternoon commencing at 1.00pm before the main event takes to the track on Sunday.

Gates open at 6.30am for sign-on and scrutineering before practice commences at 9am followed by the qualifying runs from 9.30am.

The club's canteen will be fully operational all day.